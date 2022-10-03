Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions over Florida airport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are piecing together the moments that led up to the death of a skydiver Monday in Deland, Volusia County.

Authorities were called to the DeLand Airport where they said a male skydiver died after his parachute malfunctioned. Authorities said the skydiver had a hard landing on the ground.

While police did not immediately provide additional information, they noted updates are expected as their investigation continues.

According to its website, the DeLand Municipal Airport is located in Volusia County approximately 40 miles north of Orlando and just west of Interstate 4. Daytona Beach is located approximately 16 miles to the east.

The airport services several dozen features including aircraft rentals, flight training, and skydiving.

