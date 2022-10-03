Read full article on original website
$61.4 Million In Street Improvements Create Better, Safer Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Liz Elliott, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director, on Thursday discussed significant community-wide transportation improvements resulting from $61.4 million in street investments over the past year. The $61.4 million invested from September 2021 to September 2022 increases the total street investment since 2019 to $167 million.
LNK Scooter Program To Continue
Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more...
Crash Wednesday Afternoon in East Lincoln Kills Motorcyclist
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 23-year-old Ashland man died at a Lincoln hospital, after he was involved in a crash late Wednesday afternoon at Cotner Boulevard and “O” Street. Lincoln Police say a motorcycle driven by Kody Berner was westbound on “O” Street approaching Cotner Boulevard, when he...
Teen Stabbed Near Downtown Lincoln Bus Stop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–A 16-year-old girl suffered a stab wound to her left arm, after she and another female got into a fight near a bus stop in the area of 11th and “N” Streets late Wednesday afternoon, according to Lincoln Police. Witnesses told investigators there were...
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
Condon Announces Endorsements For Re-Election as Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon on Thursday morning announced he has support from every local law enforcement agency, as he runs for re-election. “I am proud to announce the endorsements by the Lincoln Police Union, Lancaster County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Lodge #29, Nebraska Fraternal Order of...
Covid Risk Dial Remains Yellow
Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2022) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Former Husker Running For Mayor Of Lincoln
Tan Parker announces for Mayor of Lincoln 10-5-22 (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 6, 2022) Former Husker, Stan Parker, is running for Mayor of Lincoln. Parker, a Republican, played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry. Parker compares being Lincoln’s mayor to leading a nonprofit. He said the mayor is primarily a leadership position, not a political one. Parker thinks his leadership experience prepares him for mayor and sets him apart.
New Information Revealed In Court Documents Related to Monday’s Deadly Stabbing at a South Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–New information was released on Wednesday in Monday’s homicide case at a south Lincoln apartment. Court records show that a 15-year-old Lincoln girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend had planned to kill her 70-year-old father, a week before he was fatally stabbed. Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Sallie Gilmer with first degree murder in the death of Jesse Gilmer, while her boyfriend, Isaac Honigschmidt, is charged with aiding and abetting.
Missing Inmate In Custody
(KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) is in custody at the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Matthew Hurich was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, September 28th. He disappeared September 22nd when he left the facility with Clifford Brown, who turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26th.
LPD Arrests Two People In Separate Deadly Crashes
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Two arrests on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Lincoln Police did follow ups to a couple of unrelated fatal crashes in the past month or so. On Wednesday morning, police arrested 18-year-old Alexis Kelly, whose eastbound car turned in front of a westbound motorcycle at 35th and Cornhusker on August 29. Captain Todd Kocian said officers noticed Kelly showed signs of impairment and a drug-recognition exam was conducted.
Early Voting Ballots Going Out This Week
Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communication. Lincoln, NE (October 10, 2022) – Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively announced today that his office has started to mail early vote ballots for the November 8th General Election. Voters who have requested that their ballot be mailed to them should start to receive their ballots by the end of this week. Shively reminded voters that state law permits any registered voter to vote an early ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing.
HUSKER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Markowski Named Preseason All-Big Ten
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 5)–Nebraska sophomore post Alexis Markowski claimed first-team All-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches and media when the league announced its preseason honors on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Markowski returns in pursuit of a big sophomore season to...
