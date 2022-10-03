Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Kremlin Insists Lost Territory in Ukraine ‘Will Be With Russia Forever’ as Kyiv Gathers Momentum
The Kremlin offered a bold assessment thoroughly divorced from the devastating realities on the ground it faces in Ukraine on Wednesday, saying that the four territories Russian President Vladimir Putin have annexed “will be with Russia forever” even as Ukrainian troops continue to gain ground there. [. READ:
US News and World Report
Border Fear, and Then Relief, for Men Fleeing Russia
ALMATY (Reuters) - For the men leaving Russia after vast journeys across the world's biggest country, there is now often a final ordeal: visceral fear at the border followed by a rush of relief for those who reach the other side. Hundreds of thousands of men have left Russia since...
US News and World Report
Erdogan and Putin Discuss Improving Ties, Ending Ukraine War -Turkish Readout
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara's willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday. The latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year,...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Liberate More Territory in Northeast - General
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a briefing that Ukraine had taken...
US News and World Report
France's Macron: We Must Speak With Prudence When Commenting on Risk of Nuclear Conflict
PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said "we must speak with prudence", as he responded to earlier comments by U.S. President Joe Biden in which Biden said there was a risk of nuclear "Armageddon" in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "We must speak with prudence when commenting...
US News and World Report
Kazakhstan Snubs Russian Demand to Expel Ukrainian Ambassador
ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh authorities on Wednesday rejected a demand from Russia that they expel Ukraine's ambassador over comments about killing Russians, chiding Moscow for what they called an inappropriate tone between "equal strategic partners". Russia's ties with Kazakhstan and some others of its ex-Soviet allies have become strained during...
US News and World Report
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
US News and World Report
China Has 'Destroyed' Tacit Agreement on Taiwan Strait - Minister
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China has destroyed a tacit agreement on military movements in the Taiwan Strait by crossing an unofficial "median line" running down the waterway, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Wednesday. While acknowledging the end of the tacit understanding on the median line, Chiu told Taiwan's parliament Taiwan...
US News and World Report
Britain Slaps Down Russia's Push for Secret U.N. Vote on Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Britain on Friday rejected Russia's call for a secret ballot in the U.N. General Assembly next week on whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and requested that the 193-member body vote publicly. Moscow has moved to annex four partially...
US News and World Report
Russian Missile Strike Kills 3 People, Destroys Apartment Block in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
KYIV (Reuters) - A Russian rocket strike destroyed a five-storey apartment block in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least three people and leaving other residents trapped under rubble, the regional governor and emergencies service said on Thursday. Firefighters rushed through the streets to tackle the blazes after...
US News and World Report
Biden's New Arctic Strategy Foresees Competition With Russia, China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday unveiled a new strategy for the Arctic that foresees increasing competition with Russia and China in the strategic U.S. government presence in the Arctic region as region. "We will exercise required to protect the American people and defend our sovereign territory," said...
US News and World Report
Head of Ukrainian Nobel-Winning Group Seeks Tribunal to Try Putin
KYIV (Reuters) - The head of a Ukrainian human rights group that won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday called for an international tribunal to be created to try Russian President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. Shortly after Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties shared the prize with jailed...
US News and World Report
Biden's 'Armageddon' Talk Edges Beyond Bounds of US Intel
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Parliament Approves 2023 Draft Budget at First Reading
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament approved the 2023 draft budget at its first reading on Friday, a senior parliamentarian said. Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy chairman of parliament's finance, tax and customs policy committee, said parliament had given its initial approval at a session held behind closed doors. The government...
US News and World Report
Experts: Russia Finding New Ways to Spread Propaganda Videos
Russia has devised yet another way to spread disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine, using digital tricks that allow its war propaganda videos to evade restrictions imposed by governments and tech companies. Accounts linked to Russian state-controlled media have used the new method to spread dozens of videos in 18...
US News and World Report
Macron: Europe to Send More Military Gear to Ukraine Including French Howitzers
PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday European countries would send Ukraine more military equipment to counter Russia, including more French Caesar-type howitzers. "We are working indeed on several requests, with several members of the EU, including on new Caesars," Macron said. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing...
US News and World Report
IAEA Chief Says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Is Ukrainian
KYIV (Reuters) -The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog described the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station as Ukrainian on Thursday, challenging President Vladimir Putin's assertion that the plant is now part of Russia. Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control of the plant, which was seized by Russian forces...
US News and World Report
Putin Signs Annexation of Ukrainian Regions as Losses Mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the final papers Wednesday to annex four regions of Ukraine while his military struggled to control the new territory that was added in violation of international laws. Ukrainian law enforcement officials, meanwhile, reported discovering more evidence of torture and killings...
US News and World Report
Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy Over 'Insulting Content' About Erdogan on TV -Anadolu
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -NATO member Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador over "insulting content" about President Tayyip Erdogan aired on Swedish public service television, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday. Sweden and Finland applied for membership in NATO earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So far 28 of the...
US News and World Report
Russia Wants Secret U.N. Vote on Move to Condemn 'Annexation' of Ukraine Regions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia is lobbying for a secret ballot instead of a public vote when the 193-member U.N. General Assembly next week considers whether to condemn Moscow's move to annex four partially occupied regions in Ukraine after staging what it called referendums. Ukraine and allies have denounced the...
