Fort Worth, TX

Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma-Texas: One Big Thing

DALLAS — Oklahoma would be wise to avoid hearing three little words this weekend. The Sooners go into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game with Texas afflicted by quite the combination of football maladies: a personnel and culture rebuild under Brent Venables, an alarming display of inconsistent play, and a disturbing run of injuries.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Why Oklahoma’s Jalil Farooq Says Saturday is ‘The Biggest Game’

When targeted, Jalil Farooq’s talent has been on display this season. The sophomore wide receiver has 11 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown through five games this season. Farooq hauled in a beautiful 25-yard touchdown connection from Dillon Gabriel in Nebraska, but that’s the most on-the-same-page the duo...
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

TCU at Kansas Jayhawks Odds, Predictions & Betting Preview

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. This is one of the biggest games of the weekend and could go a long way toward determining supremacy in the Big 12 this season. Both teams come into the contest undefeated and each possess a high-powered offense, but they’d likely be ranked higher if their respective defenses were stingier with the amount of points they’ve given up.
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4news.com

4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7

Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Six weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
MANSFIELD, TX
aisd.net

Arlington High teacher wins bronze in Ultimate World Championship

You wake up in Limerick, Ireland, on a breezy, summer day. As bright, white clouds fill the blue sky, you begin to get dressed to play ultimate Frisbee with your friends. What started off as a few fun games becomes a third-place finish at the World Masters Ultimate Club Championship 2022. It may sound like a dream, but that’s the reality for Krystina Morris, a U.S. history teacher at Arlington High School.
ARLINGTON, TX
92.9 NIN

Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
TEXAS STATE
High School Football PRO

Fort Worth, October 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Eastern Hills High School football team will have a game with Western Hills High School on October 05, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

As Christian Nationalism Rises, Progressive Pastors in North Texas Fight to Keep the Faith

Keri Lynn Lucas swears the story is true. While driving one day, a vision came to the pastor: She would start a support group for LGBTQ teens in Collin County, a conservative enclave that desperately needed such a group. She didn’t yet know the details, let alone how to navigate the politics of North Texas, but she trusted the vision. It was, in her words, “something worth doing.” She called a friend to ask for help with the group.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX

