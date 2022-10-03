ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ClutchPoints

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from 'Concussion' doctor after scary head injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett's blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as 'underdogs' in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Derek Carr
ClutchPoints

49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have suffered yet another major loss on the offensive line. After losing All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams due to a high ankle sprain, his replacement is also now out. In Williams’s absence, Colton McKivitz was serving as the starting left tackle. But unfortunately for Garoppolo and the entire […] The post 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo hit with brutal injury update to Trent Williams replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The tough scene between Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett in locker room after loss to Colts

The Denver Broncos slow start to the 2022 NFL season hit a new low with their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football last night. Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett couldn’t do anything to get Denver’s offense going, and despite their defense’s best efforts, four field goals from the Colts ended up being enough for them grind out a win in one of the ugliest games of the season.
DENVER, CO
#San Diego Chargers#Rams#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs a head-to-head between AFC West rivals in Week 5. Here are our Raiders Week 5 predictions as they take on the Chiefs. The Raiders won their first game of the season last Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos, 32-23. Running back Josh […] The post Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Saints

The Seattle Seahawks will have a chance to win back-to-back games when they travel to Caesars Superdome to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Here are our Seattle Seahawks Week 5 predictions as they take on the Saints. The Seahawks are coming off a thrilling 48-45 victory over the Detroit Lions, in which […] The post Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Broncos fans head for the exits before Russell Wilson even makes first OT pass attempt vs. Colts

Another week, another horrendous showing from the Denver Broncos’ offense. If there’s one good area where the Broncos are consistently excelling this season, it’s at making their fans pull their hairs over the atrocious way Denver is running its offense. The Broncos have also forced their fans to leave Thursday night’s home game against Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts before it could even finish.
DENVER, CO
Los Angeles Rams
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers' biggest disappointment through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season has gotten off to a fairly slow start. They have been plagued by injuries across the board, and their two losses on the season have come against formidable opponents in the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But even in their wins over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints, they haven’t looked to be at their best.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 3 takeaways from Week 5 win vs. Broncos

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season certainly got off to quite the start on Thursday Night Football. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos met on Thursday for a game that … definitely happened alright. This game may have been agonizing to watch, but Indy ultimately prevailed 12-9 in overtime thanks to a key stop on fourth down in the red zone to end Denver’s final drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

