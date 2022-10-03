Flood mitigation projects underway in Hampton Roads

Billions of dollars are being spent to try to help Hampton Roads cities from future flooding events. One large effort is happening in Virginia Beach.

The "Flood Protection Program" is still early on, but by the 2030's, neighborhoods across Virginia Beach will be better equipped to fight flooding.

The program is a $567 million citywide effort which voters approved last November. It centers around six flood-prone areas and is currently in phase one.

In the end, the beach will get new pump stations, flood barriers and a converted golf course. The intention is to keep the water out and the property safe.

City Councilman Michael Berlucchi talked about the project's importance during a meeting earlier this year.

"It’s destruction of property. It sometimes represents separation of families, impacts on work and family life," he said during the meeting. "It’s just tremendously devastating to our community, and I think that the human impact is what led to an overwhelming amount of support of voters for the bond referendum."

In addition, the City of Norfolk is in the early phases of a nearly $1.5 billion coastal storm risk management project. A floodwall extension around downtown is set to be finished in 2026.