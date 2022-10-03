ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut

Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How’d He Look?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion news cycle ... and DallasBasketball.com, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you — trade rumors, reports, speculation and much more from the 2022-23 season. OCT 6 JALEN DEBUTS How'd Jalen Brunson look?. His "soft...
From Deep: With Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined to start year, Ja Morant's group goes back to the grind

The Memphis Grizzlies started the 2013-14 season in a 10-15 hole. They had a new coach, Dave Joerger, and an injured star, Marc Gasol. Searching for a spark, they traded Jerryd Bayless for Courtney Lee and called up James Johnson from what was then known as the D-League. Joerger broke down the schedule week by week and gave the team smaller goals: Win two of the next three, then three of the next four.
NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go

By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
