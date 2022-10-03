Read full article on original website
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
Lakers News: Cole Swider Unpacks Sharpshooting Preseason Debut
The Lakers may have uncovered a gem of a two-way player.
Tyrese Maxey, Sixers Send Message to NBA in Preseason Opener
Tyrese Maxey wanted to send a message on Monday night during the Sixers' preseason opener against Brooklyn.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How’d He Look?
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion news cycle ... and DallasBasketball.com, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you — trade rumors, reports, speculation and much more from the 2022-23 season. OCT 6 JALEN DEBUTS How'd Jalen Brunson look?. His "soft...
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Yardbarker
Chris Paul & Devin Booker Were in Attendance to Watch Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul and Devin Booker were among the NBA players who were present on Tuesday to watch future NBA top picks in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson play in a preseason game in Henderson, Nevada. On Wednesday, the Lakers and the Suns play at T-Mobile Arena. However,...
Top Performers: Josh Giddey Impresses in Loss to Mavericks
The Thunder lost to the Mavericks in their second preseason outing, but Josh Giddey reminded everyone why he was a sixth overall pick.
New Lakers role player is already committing long-term to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had more roster turnover than any other team in the league. The only players that are still on the roster from the 2020 championship team are Anthony Davis and LeBron James even though the title was won less than two calendar years ago. Rob Pelinka...
CBS Sports
From Deep: With Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. sidelined to start year, Ja Morant's group goes back to the grind
The Memphis Grizzlies started the 2013-14 season in a 10-15 hole. They had a new coach, Dave Joerger, and an injured star, Marc Gasol. Searching for a spark, they traded Jerryd Bayless for Courtney Lee and called up James Johnson from what was then known as the D-League. Joerger broke down the schedule week by week and gave the team smaller goals: Win two of the next three, then three of the next four.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go
By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
