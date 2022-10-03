ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Causes and Risk Factors of Liver Disease

Your liver is one of the largest organs in your body. It plays the important role of removing toxins from your body. It also helps you digest food and stores sugar that the body will later use for energy. There are many different types of liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis,...
Lotrimin AF (Clotrimazole) – Topical

Lotrimin AF (clotrimazole) is a topical medication (a drug applied directly to the skin or mucous membranes) that contains a broad-spectrum antifungal drug called clotrimazole. This drug is used to treat various fungal skin infections, including ringworm and athlete's foot. The medication is recommended for adults and children 2 and older.
Causes of and Treatment Options for Pancreas Pain with Cystic Fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that affects mucus production. CF affects the pancreas, a small gland that secretes hormones and enzymes that control blood sugars, digestion, and other bodily functions. Some patients with CF are at an increased risk for pancreatitis, or inflammation of the pancreas. This can...
How to Monitor Diabetes at Home

Regularly checking your blood sugar levels is essential to managing type 2 diabetes. You can test your blood at home using a monitor or meter. It’s important to watch for signs of high blood sugar. This article will discuss how to monitor type 2 diabetes at home, the importance...
Function of Glycogenesis in Glycogen Storage Disease

Glycogenesis is a process your body uses to convert the glucose (sugar) you eat into glycogen, which is then stored in your liver and burned later for energy. It happens whenever you take in more glucose than your body needs right away. Then, when you need the energy, your body...
What to Know About Chiropractic Care for Ankylosing Spondylitis

Ankylosing spondylitis is an autoimmune condition that primarily affects the spine. Over time, the bones in the spine can fuse together, causing permanent loss of range of motion. Manipulation of the spine by a chiropractor is not recommended in treating this condition, but other chiropractic interventions can help alleviate symptoms.
Type 2 Diabetes Prognosis

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that can affect many areas of health and alter overall life expectancy. The younger someone is when they are diagnosed, the more significant the impact of type 2 diabetes will be on their life expectancy. However, type 2 diabetes can be treated and...
Nasal Congestion: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment

Nasal congestion is when the tissue lining inside of the nose swells because of inflamed blood vessels. Inflammation is the body's natural response to invaders like bacteria, viruses, other germs, and dust. Nasal congestion usually is a reaction to the common cold, allergies, environmental irritants, the flu, or sinus infection. The condition may or may not include a runny nose.
