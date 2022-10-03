The heavy duty pickup trucks that roam North America like overfed elk don’t have any antlers, but rubbing up against a tree or two with the GMC Sierra 2500HD or 3500HD probably won’t hurt it much either. Built to move the world, the heavy-duty Sierras are offered with either a 401-hp 6.6-liter V-8 and six-speed automatic transmission or a 445-hp 6.6-liter V-8 Duramax Diesel with 910 pound-feet of torque. The latter gets a 10-speed automatic and is the powertrain of choice for the Sierra 3500 if you plan on utilizing its 20,000 pounds of max conventional towing capability. Let’s see an elk try that. If that sounds like too much truck, the half-ton Sierra 1500, reviewed separately, is a proper alternative. The Sierra comes with plenty of trailer-assist technology and even an optional multifunctional tailgate, but it’s somewhat outclassed by newer rivals such as the Ford Super Duty and Ram HD. The difference between the GMC and Chevy’s Silverado HD is almost entirely visual, but the bow-tie alternative does offer a more affordable entry into mega-truck-dom.

