Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Mercedes-Benz Lineup Overview: AMG C-Classes, New EQ EVs, and More
Following its redesign last year, the C-class sedan gets the AMG treatment for 2023. The new C43 four-door trades its predecessor’s 385-hp twin-turbo V-6 for a 402-hp turbo 2.0-liter four. Its 48-volt hybrid system powers a 13-hp starter-generator and an electric motor within the turbo, which combats lag. The upcoming C63, which is a 2024 model, trades its V-8 for a 671-hp plug-in-hybrid version of this powertrain. The previous-gen coupe and convertible live on as the Benz-badged C300 and AMG-fettled C43 and C63.
CAR AND DRIVER
Track-Ready Alpine A110 R Is the French Sports Car of Our Daydreams
The new Alpine A110 R is shaves 75 pounds off of the standard version of the French sports car. While output remains at 300 hp, the R should be more deft on the race track thanks to a retuned suspension and a new carbon-fiber aero package that includes a larger rear diffuser.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Mustang GT Gen3 Supercar Is a 600-Plus-HP, Winged Racehorse
The new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang will spawn several racing variants, including the Gen3 Supercar seen here. The Mustang GT was homologated for race duty by Dick Johnson Racing and will compete in the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship. Along with race-spec sheetmetal and a big rear wing, the Gen3 Supercar...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Track Star
It's raining tigers and werewolves through the entire session. Britain's Silverstone Circuit is not for the faint of heart in dry weather, but with standing water between Woodcote and Copse, the curbs as slippery as liquid soap and fast corners like Stowe crisscrossed by rivulets gleaming in the morning haze, the adrenaline pump is already working overtime. Even though Porsche replaced the 2023 911 GT3 RS's Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with more versatile rubber, in these appalling conditions even dedicated rain tires would struggle. Good thing for lots of downforce and an adjustable suspension that truly blurs the line between street car and race machine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Ford Mustang
For more than 55 years, the Ford Mustang has continued to evolve into a more sophisticated steed. This iteration comes standard with a 310-hp turbocharged inline-four EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission. And while the pony car gets as wild as the 760-hp Shelby GT500, reviewed separately, the more conventional choice is the Mustang GT with the 450-hp V-8 engine. Both the four-cylinder and V-8 can be mated to a manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic. Mustangs are offered either as a hard-shell coupe or rag-top convertible, but every Mustang powers the rear wheels. Although a High Performance 330-hp EcoBoost is an available upgrade for the four-cylinder, the Mustang is best served with the growling V-8. While its closest muscular rival, the Chevy Camaro, has a more ergonomic interior, the Mustang’s larger back seat and better outward visibility make it easier to live with.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Prologue Looks Handsome and Unassuming, but It's a Big Deal for Honda
This new EV crossover is a collaboration with General Motors and shares components with the Chevy Blazer EV. The Prologue will go on sale in 2024 and will be followed by other Honda EVs in 2026 and 2027. If you're interested in the new Chevy Blazer EV but aren't a...
CAR AND DRIVER
Kia Telluride Is Less of a Steal for 2023
Pricing for the 2023 Kia Telluride starts at $37,025 and ranges up to $54,120. X-Line and X-Pro packages are new to the lineup, with the latter adding all-terrain tires and a higher tow rating. The updated models will start arriving at dealerships this month, Kia says. The Kia Telluride's refresh...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Performance Kit Juices the Bronco's Base EcoBoost Engine
Ford Performance is now offering Bronco owners a kit that adds 30 horsepower and 60 pound-feet of torque to models equipped with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine. The tune not only improves power figures, but also claims to improve throttle response and optimize shift points for automatic-transmission Broncos. The Ford Performance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Throws a Curveball at the EV Market
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is smooth as a river rock and, at the same time, very square. Both shapes are on purpose. The slick exterior allows the Ioniq 6 to boast a coefficient of drag that’s lower than a Tesla Model 3's, and the reoccurring rectangles in its lights, trim, and interior are part of Hyundai’s design language for its electric Ioniq lineup, declaring the Ioniq 6 a sibling of the well-received Ioniq 5.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Nissan Lineup Overview: New Z, Ariya, and More
There’s Nissan news from A to Z. Well, primarily A and Z. The electric Ariya and the sporty Z are the new babies for 2023, sitting at opposite ends of the motoring spectrum. The first is an upscale electric SUV and the second a raw, gas-burning, stick-shift, rear-drive tire spinner. Choose your fighter.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford GT Supercar Bows Out with Racing-Inspired LM Edition
The Ford GT LM Edition is a final sendoff for Ford’s 660-horsepower supercar. The LM honors Ford’s successes in endurance racing with a choice of blue or red carbon fiber on the exterior and blue or red accents in the interior. Just 20 will be built, and the...
CAR AND DRIVER
Fast Cars, Furious Writers: Window Shop with Car and Driver
Theoretically, the tenth movie in Universal Studios’ The Fast and the Furious franchise will be the last. Yeah, don’t believe that. As long as Vin Diesel is healthy and these things are profitable, Universal is going to keep churning them out. If putting a Fiero into space isn’t too absurd for The Fast and the Furious, nothing will kill the franchise.
CAR AND DRIVER
Keeping Up with Change
If you are anything like my mother, you keep tabs on our masthead. Unfamiliar with the term "masthead"? It is print speak for the list of people who work at a publication and their accompanying responsibilities. Take a look, and you may notice some new names. Allow me to update you on what we’ve been up to since February.
CAR AND DRIVER
What Are Audi's Designers Thinking?
With the shift away from internal-combustion engines to electrification and the march toward automated and autonomous vehicles, we're in the most transformative moment in automotive history. Audi is one of the earliest adopters of new technology, and as engineering evolves, so does design. Rather than creating radically different designs for its initial e-tron EV offerings, Audi opts for more traditional styling that creates a bridge between the past and future, but that's only the first step.
CAR AND DRIVER
A Rare Nissan GT-R50 Has Come up for Sale
The R35 Nissan GT-R reshaped the supercar world when it arrived on the scene back in 2009. Twin-turbocharged, all-wheel drive and packing a quick-shifting dual-clutch, the GT-R would become a blueprint that almost every supercar manufacturer would copy moving into the current decade. Thankfully for die-hard Godzilla fans, you now have a chance to own a pristine example of the rarest variant produced during that run: a 2021 Nissan GT-R50.
Elon Musk announces Tesla semi truck deliveries coming in December
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that production of the company's semi truck had begun and deliveries to Pepsi would start onDec. 1.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 GMC Sierra HD Brings the Luxury and the Muscle
Both the GMC 2500HD and 3500HD receive updated styling inside and out for the 2024 model year. V-8 Duramax diesel models gain horsepower and torque while the gas-drinking counterparts add a 10-speed automatic transmission. GMC is adding a Denali Ultimate trim to the top of the heavy-duty lineup and announced...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 GMC Sierra HD
The heavy duty pickup trucks that roam North America like overfed elk don’t have any antlers, but rubbing up against a tree or two with the GMC Sierra 2500HD or 3500HD probably won’t hurt it much either. Built to move the world, the heavy-duty Sierras are offered with either a 401-hp 6.6-liter V-8 and six-speed automatic transmission or a 445-hp 6.6-liter V-8 Duramax Diesel with 910 pound-feet of torque. The latter gets a 10-speed automatic and is the powertrain of choice for the Sierra 3500 if you plan on utilizing its 20,000 pounds of max conventional towing capability. Let’s see an elk try that. If that sounds like too much truck, the half-ton Sierra 1500, reviewed separately, is a proper alternative. The Sierra comes with plenty of trailer-assist technology and even an optional multifunctional tailgate, but it’s somewhat outclassed by newer rivals such as the Ford Super Duty and Ram HD. The difference between the GMC and Chevy’s Silverado HD is almost entirely visual, but the bow-tie alternative does offer a more affordable entry into mega-truck-dom.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Raises F-150 Lightning Prices Yet Again amid Supply-Chain Nightmare
Ford confirmed to Car and Driver that the F-150 Lightning will see an additional price hike for the 2023 model year. The base Pro model will now start at $53,769, including the $1795 destination fee, while the top Platinum model will reach north of $97,000. Ford says the price increase...
CAR AND DRIVER
Smart Gets Sensible with the New #1 (Hashtag One)
Smart left the U.S. market in 2019, having established the limits of our enthusiasm for its quirky, gawky city cars. Yet the company's American misadventure was only a small part of the brand's wider commercial failure, one that had led to the loss of a reported $3.6 billion before it was fully absorbed into the Daimler empire in 2006.
Comments / 0