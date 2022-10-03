ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
tobaccoreporter.com

Snowplus Expands Business in the Philippines

Snowplus of China is expanding its vaping business in the Philippines, reports The Philippine Star. Co-founder and head of overseas markets Derek Li is confident the company can build a good distribution network in the country. Snowplus has invested $2 million in quality and safety research since 2019 and has...
ECONOMY
tobaccoreporter.com

22nd Century Partners With Creager Mercantile

22nd Century Group has added Creager Mercantile as a distribution partner to expand availability and support for its VLN reduced nicotine content cigarette products in the U.S. state of Colorado. Operating since 1958, Creager is a well-known wholesale supplier for a wide array of cigarette retailers, including hospital gift shops,...
COLORADO STATE
tobaccoreporter.com

Qnovia Raises $17 million for NRT Nebulizer

Qnovia has raised $17 million to continue development of its RespiRx nicotine replacement product, reports Richmond Business Sense. RespiRx is a portable, hand-held nebulizer, a powered medical device that delivers medicine as an inhaled mist and is similar to an inhaler. The device is designed to deliver a nicotine hit more quickly than existing therapies, thus enabling users to better manage withdrawals and, therefore, increase the likelihood of smoking cessation.
BUSINESS
tobaccoreporter.com

PMI Further Extends Swedish Match Bid Acceptance Deadline

Philip Morris Holland Holdings (PMHH) has extended the acceptance deadline of its $16 billion offer for Swedish Match to Nov. 4, 2022, as it awaits merger control approval from the European Commission. In May, PMI offered to buy the Stockholm-based company to help accelerate its move to cigarette alternatives. Swedish...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
tobaccoreporter.com

Vape Group Welcomes Postponement of Tobacco Bill

Legalizing vape sales in Malaysia remains on the table despite the heath minister postponing the “generational endgame” anti-smoking bill after considerable public and political pressure, according to the Malaysian Organization of Vape Entities (MOVE). Malaysia’s Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, made the decision not to table the bill...
HEALTH
tobaccoreporter.com

Magellan Denies Receiving MDO

Magellan Technology insists it did not receive a marketing denial order (MDO) for its Hyde Brand, despite a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement to the contrary. In an email to Tobacco Reporter’s sister publication, Vapor Voice, Magellan CEO Jon Glauser said his company had received a “refuse to accept” (RTA) letter. An RTA is not a judgment on the product’s appropriateness for the protection of public health. It is merely a determination that the premarket tobacco product application doesn’t conform to the FDA’s standards, and it leaves the applicant the option to refile.
ECONOMY
tobaccoreporter.com

China: Flavored E-cigarettes Still Available After Ban

Many businesses in China continued selling fruit-flavored e-cigarettes after a ban on such products took effect Oct. 1. A journalist working for Beijing Youth Daily reportedly found several stores violating the new rules while a small number appeared to have closed. In stores that are still in operation, the reporter...
HEALTH
tobaccoreporter.com

Malaysia Removes NRT Products from Poisons List

Malaysia’s Health Ministry has categorized nicotine-replacement products as nonpoisons to make them more accessible to consumers, reports The New Straits Times. Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the move was done by granting an exemption to nicotine under the Poisons Act 1952 for products in the form of patches or gum registered under the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy