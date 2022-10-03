Read full article on original website
Ty Law Has Harsh Message for Patriots Rookie After Week 4 Comments
Ty Law has harsh message for Patriots rookie Jack Jones after Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones certainly doesn't lack confidence. Jones played a key role, good and bad, in the Patriots' Week 4 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Patriots Talk: Can Adversity Help Pats Rediscover Their Mystique?
Can adversity help Patriots rediscover their mystique? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The rest of the 2022 season will be an uphill battle for the New England Patriots, who find themselves in unfamiliar territory after Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. For the first time since...
Report: Mac Jones Unlikely to Play Vs. Lions; Bailey Zappe Could Start
Latest Mac Jones report suggests Bailey Zappe could start vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' rookie quarterback was thrust into action Sunday against the Green Bay Packers after Mac Jones' replacement, Brian Hoyer, suffered a head injury in the first quarter. Zappe performed admirably, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown pass in New England's overtime loss.
Will Patriots Make the NFL Playoffs? Julian Edelman Has a Message for the Team
Will Patriots make the NFL playoffs? Edelman has a message for the team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are 1-3 after the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season -- a start that leaves them with an uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. What...
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton ‘Close' to Returning From Injury, Scott Zolak Reports
Is Tyquan Thornton nearing Patriots return? Here's a positive update originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots need all the help they can get on offense, and they could add a speedy wide receiver in the near future. Tyquan Thornton is "close" to returning from a collarbone...
Patriots Mailbag: Belichick Just Can't Quit His Love of Man-To-Man Defense
Perry's Mailbag: Belichick can't quit his love of man-to-man defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Remember back when J.C. Jackson felt as though he wasn't wanted in New England, signed with the Chargers and seemed to leave the Patriots without a true No. 1 corner? The thinking at the time, if you'll recall, was that the Patriots would have to change who they are defensively. Drastically.
Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: Jones Limited, Hoyer Reportedly on IR
Patriots Week 5 injury report: Jones among eight Pats limited Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones continues to work his way back from his ankle injury, but it's clear he still has a ways to go. Jones was limited in Thursday's practice and...
New Patriots Player Went From Pizza Profession to Pass Protection
One of the newest members of the New England Patriots is going from pushing pizzas to protecting the passer. The signing of offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad on Wednesday was overshadowed by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who could be a key addition amid the team's crisis under center.
What's Going on With Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen? Here's What We Know
Ever since Tom Brady retired from the NFL and then unretired earlier this year, 45-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback's name has been in the headlines and all over the gossip columns. Rumors have been flying about his lengthy absence from training camp, possible participation in "The Masked Singer," and...
Patriots Report Card: Did Bailey Zappe Pass His First Test as an NFL QB?
GREEN BAY -- The Patriots, for the most part, wanted it to be known they weren’t looking at Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss as a moral victory. “No participation trophies,” said David Andrews. “Ain’t no moral victories,” said Matthew Judon. But all acknowledged that there was...
