Bartlesville Police Department K9 to be laid to rest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department announced that one of their K9s, Sid, will be put to rest on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sid and Corporal Ryan Deshields have been working together since April 2019. Sid was diagnosed with an inoperable form of cancer. A police escort will...
Wagoner County to install license plate reading devices to solve, reduce crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office announced that they will be installing ten Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras in strategic areas around the county. WCSO says these devices will help to solve and reduce crime in the community. They serve to assist law enforcement...
McLain High School shooting suspect in custody, will be charged as adult
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to the McLain High School shooting. Niavien Lee Golden, 16, allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the end of a homecoming game on September 30. Homicide victim Terron Yarbrough was shot in the...
68,000 new registered voters in Oklahoma ahead of midterm election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Election Board released new data about voter registration for the upcoming midterm election in November. There are nearly 68,000 new registered voters in the state. Almost every political party saw some sort of increase in new voters. Oklahomans have until October 14...
