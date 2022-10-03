Read full article on original website
Low-performing nursing homes may soon be subject to sanctions in New Jersey
The New Jersey Senate Health and Human Services Committee cleared a bill Thursday that would allow the state to issue sanctions to nursing homes that do not perform up to standard. The proposal is based on a five-star rating system implemented by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Unresolved gray areas in Pa. mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. As millions of Pennsylvanians once again go to the polls this November, some key questions on mail ballots remain unsettled, opening the door for more legal action and public confusion after the upcoming gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. In a recent live event...
Delaware hopes new flu test monitoring program gives better picture of virus spread
Public health officials in Delaware will start collecting data from rapid flu tests this year, in anticipation of what could be a bad flu season across the country. The U.S. often looks to Australia and the southern hemisphere to see what the flu season here could be like, and this year Australia had one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. It is hard for public health officials to get an accurate count of flu cases, because people will often stay home and treat the symptoms rather than go to a clinic or a hospital where they might get tested for the flu.
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who...
New Jersey child tax credit signed into law, GOP wants more tax reform
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed into law a child tax credit that will benefit families filing taxes next spring. State lawmakers passed the tax credit in June, during the annual budget process, but an error in the bill’s language would have delayed its implementation until the 2023 taxable year.
PA Task Force 1 assists in search and rescue operations in Fort Myers, Fla.
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 continues its work in Fort Myers, Florida, which saw extensive damage done to its waterfront, and left many residents without power and drinkable water. Last week, 45 members of PA-TF1 drove more than 500 miles from Philadelphia to Columbia, South Carolina before being relocated to hard...
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
Emergency department visits and admissions of children with respiratory illnesses are up at Delaware Valley hospitals
Doctors at several Delaware Valley hospitals say activity from multiple viruses circulating at the same time are driving children to emergency departments with respiratory complications and illnesses, especially those who are already vulnerable to infection. Federal and state agencies warned communities last month to be on the lookout for symptoms...
A month before Election Day, Delaware Supreme Court hears a dispute over no-excuse mail voting
With Election Day barely a month away, Delaware’s chief deputy attorney general on Thursday urged the state Supreme Court to overturn last month’s lower court ruling that invalidated the state’s new vote-by-mail law. Alexander Mackler argued during the 50-minute hearing that, contrary to the Sept. 15 Chancery...
Lead detected in water from 22 Delaware schools
The Delaware Department of Public Health found nearly two dozen schools in the state to have dangerous levels of lead coming from a water source. The building once known as Wallace Wallin School had the most violations at 17. Inside the school, the sign above the water fountain reads “not...
Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually not a question of whether a statewide candidate is supportive of the oil and gas industry but to what extent. That’s the case for the leading candidates for Pennsylvania governor, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Republican state...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters. Days after Ian tore through central...
New potential drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has Pa. patients, advocates, and doctors hopeful
An estimated 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently live with Alzheimer’s disease. Phil Gutis is one of them. He was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 54. “There were a lot of tears. A lot of tears,” Gutis said on a recent Friday afternoon as he sat on the front porch of his home in New Hope. “But at the same time, there was also a sense of relief, because I knew something was wrong.”
Upper Darby school efforts praised as feds launch billion-dollar grant program
Cindy Marten was impressed with what she saw during a March visit to several Upper Darby schools. The deputy secretary at the U.S. Dept. of Education was checking in on how schools were using funds from the American Rescue Plan. Marten reflected on that visit as she helped announce a...
‘Bill of rights’ for temporary workers back in play after Murphy’s veto
The New Jersey General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation Monday including protections for temporary workers that Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed last month. Assemblymembers approved Murphy’s recommendations to the bill, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” by a vote of 42 to 27 along party lines.
Trump: ‘King’ to some in Pennsylvania, but will it help GOP?
The Trump-Pence sign still hangs on the older building off Main Street in this historic town, a lasting vestige of the campaign fervor that roused voters, including many who still believe the falsehood that the former president didn’t lose in 2020 and hope he’ll run in 2024. The...
Video: Can SEPTA balance its system upgrades with improving public safety?
SEPTA — one of the largest systems in the U.S. — stretches through five Pennsylvania counties and three states, touting an annual ridership of more than 200 million. With ambitious goals through the SEPTA Forward program, the transportation authority seeks to bring its system into the 21st century. Detailed plans include overhauling rail schedules, new signage, and a more streamlined experience.
Pa. election 2022: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Pennsylvania’s 2022 general election will give registered voters in the state the chance to pick the state’s next governor and U.S. senator as well as U.S. House lawmakers and those who serve in the legislature. Thousands of people are expected to...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest U.S. storms
Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
