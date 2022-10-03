Public health officials in Delaware will start collecting data from rapid flu tests this year, in anticipation of what could be a bad flu season across the country. The U.S. often looks to Australia and the southern hemisphere to see what the flu season here could be like, and this year Australia had one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. It is hard for public health officials to get an accurate count of flu cases, because people will often stay home and treat the symptoms rather than go to a clinic or a hospital where they might get tested for the flu.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO