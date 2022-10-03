ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Delaware hopes new flu test monitoring program gives better picture of virus spread

Public health officials in Delaware will start collecting data from rapid flu tests this year, in anticipation of what could be a bad flu season across the country. The U.S. often looks to Australia and the southern hemisphere to see what the flu season here could be like, and this year Australia had one of the worst flu seasons in recent years. It is hard for public health officials to get an accurate count of flu cases, because people will often stay home and treat the symptoms rather than go to a clinic or a hospital where they might get tested for the flu.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairview Heights, IL
Health
City
Rolla, MO
Fairview Heights, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Fairview Heights, IL
WHYY

Emergency department visits and admissions of children with respiratory illnesses are up at Delaware Valley hospitals

Doctors at several Delaware Valley hospitals say activity from multiple viruses circulating at the same time are driving children to emergency departments with respiratory complications and illnesses, especially those who are already vulnerable to infection. Federal and state agencies warned communities last month to be on the lookout for symptoms...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Laws#Medical Services#Abortion Issues#General Health#Npr#U S Supreme Court
WHYY

Lead detected in water from 22 Delaware schools

The Delaware Department of Public Health found nearly two dozen schools in the state to have dangerous levels of lead coming from a water source. The building once known as Wallace Wallin School had the most violations at 17. Inside the school, the sign above the water fountain reads “not...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters. Days after Ian tore through central...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
WHYY

New potential drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease has Pa. patients, advocates, and doctors hopeful

An estimated 280,000 Pennsylvanians currently live with Alzheimer’s disease. Phil Gutis is one of them. He was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s at age 54. “There were a lot of tears. A lot of tears,” Gutis said on a recent Friday afternoon as he sat on the front porch of his home in New Hope. “But at the same time, there was also a sense of relief, because I knew something was wrong.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

‘Bill of rights’ for temporary workers back in play after Murphy’s veto

The New Jersey General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation Monday including protections for temporary workers that Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoed last month. Assemblymembers approved Murphy’s recommendations to the bill, known as the “temporary workers’ bill of rights,” by a vote of 42 to 27 along party lines.
POLITICS
WHYY

Video: Can SEPTA balance its system upgrades with improving public safety?

SEPTA — one of the largest systems in the U.S. — stretches through five Pennsylvania counties and three states, touting an annual ridership of more than 200 million. With ambitious goals through the SEPTA Forward program, the transportation authority seeks to bring its system into the 21st century. Detailed plans include overhauling rail schedules, new signage, and a more streamlined experience.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest U.S. storms

Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy