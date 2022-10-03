Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win.
After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000.
“Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing the Power Play game.
The winning ticket was sold at Circle K on Hwy 17 N. in Mount Pleasant which received a $2,000 commission.
The lucky winner said he will not be in a rush to spend the cash.
“I’m going to save it for now,” he said.
There are two top prizes remaining in the Power Play game at odds of 1 in 660,000.
