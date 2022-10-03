ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games

By Sophie Brams
 3 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win.

After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000.

“Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing the Power Play game.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K on Hwy 17 N. in Mount Pleasant which received a $2,000 commission.

The lucky winner said he will not be in a rush to spend the cash.

“I’m going to save it for now,” he said.

There are two top prizes remaining in the Power Play game at odds of 1 in 660,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

