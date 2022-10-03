Read full article on original website
What to eat to boost brain health
PHOENIX (Dr. Nicole Avena) -- Research neuroscientist and nutrition expert Dr. Nicole Avena recommends three things to incorporate into your diet to help boost brain health.
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Advocates working to increase hiker safety after 2 deaths at Cave Creek trailhead
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Exactly one month ago today, a doctor died while hiking in Cave Creek. Since then, another person has died in that same area. Both deadly hikes started at the Spur Cross Trailhead, and now people are looking for ways to prevent more tragedies there.
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women
Advocates working to make trails safer after 2 people die on Cave Creek trailhead
Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
Parent of former student at Queen Creek school calls for changes after teen’s death
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A parent of a former student at Canyon State Academy in Queen Creek, meant to help at-risk youth by providing a place to live, learn and get counseling, describes the environment as a boot camp for juvenile offenders. “It’s definitely a stigma you have...
Phoenix mom seeks share of $62M Opendoor settlement
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
Former student describes experiences at Queen Creek school following teen boy's death
Pop-up showers still possible; temperatures in the 80′s around the corner?
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90′s across the Valley this Thursday. Storm clouds building to the north and east of the Valley have us tracking the chances of another round of pop-up showers, just like last night. According to the Phoenix Rainfall Index, 13% of the gauges received measurable rain, with a quarter of an inch in the southwest Valley. Phoenix Sky Harbor received .01″ of rain. Our thunderstorm chances will continue tonight and into the weekend as a low-pressure system stalls along the Arizona-Mexico border.
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
Jaime’s Local Love: Little Chef Diner at the Garfield
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Little Chef Diner at the Garfield is a small diner with a huge heart. Hometown chef Mike Beltran went from Arizona culinary student to Arizona culinary teacher, making a name for himself around the Valley. He attended culinary school in 2012 at The Art Institute of Phoenix. He left his job as an equipment operator for the Town of Buckeye to work as a dish washer to kickstart his culinary career. From there, he worked at a local café, went into catering for 8 years, and created a personal chef business. Mike also had the opportunity in opening the kitchen for Edson Madrigal at Centrico (in downtown Phoenix) in 2016.
Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
