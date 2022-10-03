ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man

Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
KENNEWICK, WA
RPD looking for four theft suspects

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
RICHLAND, WA
Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Commercial or industrial zones: where would a pot shop fit in Pasco?

PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco held their second listening session on the topic of retail cannabis sales Tuesday night. People joined from all over the community to share their thoughts on removing the moratorium banning the production, processing and retail sales of cannabis. If legalized in the city, there are 1000 foot buffers around locations such as school...
PASCO, WA
Tri-Cities Locals Share Best Trick-Or-Treat Spots For 2022

Halloween is just around the corner. In case you didn't know, the Tri-Cities area has some of the best trick-or-treating in the entire USA. Kennewick and Yakima have both been listed as "Top Places to Trick-Or-Treat" but there are a lot of other hidden and less known places just as good. Where are these places exactly? Luckily Tri-Cities has shared their favorite spots in a Reddit forum and I'm going to share a few of mine as well! Now lets GET THAT CANDY!
KENNEWICK, WA
Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community

Kennewick, Wash. - In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food...
KENNEWICK, WA
