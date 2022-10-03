Read full article on original website
Related
Search Intensifies for Missing Vulnerable Kennewick Man
Kennewick Police are seeking any tips the public can provide, and are asking them to be on the lookout for this man. 31-year-old man last seen near Columbia Park Boat Launch. Bradlee Anastasiou, said police, is considered a vulnerable adult, but did not specify his exact challenges. They say they were alerted to him being missing two days ago, on October 4th.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD looking for four theft suspects
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department (RPD) is looking for four theft suspects and is asking for community help in identifying them. The two male suspects in the above picture were both involved in separate thefts at the Richland Wal Mart. The two male suspects in this photo were involved...
KIMA TV
Teen with airsoft gun on a street causes school lockdowns in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A teen playing with an airsoft gun on a street causes lockdowns at Walla Walla High School and Prospect Elementary School on Oct. 5. Just after 8:30 a.m., Walla Walla Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to Walla Walla High School after a report of a man with a gun.
Airsoft gun sends Walla Walla schools into lockdown to prevent disaster
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Law enforcement from across the region converged at a church near Walla Walla High School following reports of a man with a gun. With all nearby schools in lockdown to prevent a tragedy, officials learned that the weapon spotted was merely an airsoft gun. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pasco man, 60, found with various drugs while speeding on I-90
WALLACE, Idaho. — Deputies in Shoshone County, Idaho arrested a 60-year-old man from Pasco for speeding and failing to stick in his lanes on I-90 in their jurisdiction. Upon contact, however, they recovered various forms of drugs and related paraphranelia. According to a social media post from the Shoshone...
Commercial or industrial zones: where would a pot shop fit in Pasco?
PASCO, Wash. — The City of Pasco held their second listening session on the topic of retail cannabis sales Tuesday night. People joined from all over the community to share their thoughts on removing the moratorium banning the production, processing and retail sales of cannabis. If legalized in the city, there are 1000 foot buffers around locations such as school...
Tri-Cities Locals Share Best Trick-Or-Treat Spots For 2022
Halloween is just around the corner. In case you didn't know, the Tri-Cities area has some of the best trick-or-treating in the entire USA. Kennewick and Yakima have both been listed as "Top Places to Trick-Or-Treat" but there are a lot of other hidden and less known places just as good. Where are these places exactly? Luckily Tri-Cities has shared their favorite spots in a Reddit forum and I'm going to share a few of mine as well! Now lets GET THAT CANDY!
Connell men wanted for suspected role in burglaries across Othello
RITZVILLE, Wash. — A group of men suspected in a string of burglaries and associated crimes across Adams County has been identified thanks to support from community members and the Connell Police Department. According to a social media alert from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the men pictured above...
What’s going on with the Safeway off US 395 in Kennewick?
KENNEWICK – The Safeway store off US 395 in Kennewick is closing its doors and it is causing a lot of buzz on local social media channels. Signs were posted on store windows “Sale on Everything” and “Total Inventory Blowout”. There were even people with large signs walking up and down the sidewalk Wednesday, letting drivers know about the massive inventory sale.
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
Benton County correctional officer smuggled drugs, phones into jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities resident Eric Christian, 34, was sentenced to roughly four years in federal prison for smuggling illegal contraband into the Benton County Jail while serving as a Correctional Officer in 2020. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, Vanessa Waldref, Christian was...
Richland’s Fred Meyer strikes a deal with Kroger on safety training, wage bump & affordable healthcare
RICHLAND, Wash. — Staff members at the Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland have been through a lot thus far in 2022. Between unionization efforts, an active shooter situation that left a worker wounded and another controversial shoplifting incident, these employees reached terms on an agreement with the Kroger Corporation.
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
Easterday Ranches namesake ordered to pay $244 million, spend 11 years in prison
PASCO, Wash. — A lawsuit against the Tri-Cities-based Easterday Ranches over a “ghost cattle” scheme that defrauded food processing goliath Tyson Inc. was successful, resulting in $244 million in restitution and an 11-year prison sentence for the namesake of the family-owned and operated company. According to the...
Did You Get this Text? Benton County Fire Says It’s a Scam!
As of Monday, October 3rd, the Pasco Police Department says this same scam is hitting them. But earlier, it began with an area fire department. Benton County Fire District 1 says t-shirt text is a scam. Did you get this text? I did, and I thought it was a little...
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick
Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
nbcrightnow.com
Benton Franklin Fair Provides Meals to Community
Kennewick, Wash. - In honor of National Hunger Action month last month, the Benton Franklin fair donated $2,132 to Second Harvest Tri-Cities. This will provide 9,530 meals to those in need around the community. In the last 14 years the Fair has donated an equivalent of 130,000 pounds of food...
nbcrightnow.com
Former Corrections Officer sentenced for smuggling conspiracy at Benton County Jail
RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021. Christian and six...
KHQ Right Now
Adams County Sheriff's Office asking for help finding suspects wanted for burglaries
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. - The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is asking for help locating three suspects wanted for several burglaries in the Othello area. The ACSO have been able to identify the suspects but have not been able to locate them yet.
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1