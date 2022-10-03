ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

What to eat to boost brain health

PHOENIX (Dr. Nicole Avena) -- Research neuroscientist and nutrition expert Dr. Nicole Avena recommends three things to incorporate into your diet to help boost brain health.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
AZFamily

Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America Says#United States#Medical Device#Gray Media
AZFamily

On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September

Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
AZFamily

JX Mining Facility breaks ground Wednesday in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - JX Nippon Mining and Metals has broken ground in Mesa Wednesday morning. The company spent $29 million for a 65-acre land acquisition in the city to expand its semiconductor materials business. It will be the new location for its semiconductor business, which will serve both North American and European markets. Phase one development began in April and operations are set to begin early 2024.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Advocates working to make trails safer after 2...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters find body of woman while battling fire on apartment balcony in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews made a gruesome discovery on Thursday while fighting a fire on a Phoenix apartment balcony. It happened near Cave Creek and Bell Roads around 1 p.m. Investigators said the crews who arrived first said they found a dead woman on the second-floor balcony where the fire started. It’s unclear if she died from the flames or something else. Firefighters put out the fire, and no one else was hurt. An investigation is underway.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy