There is yet another four-star commit in Penn State's 2023 recruiting class after Friday's rankings update. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh made the jump from three-star recruit to four-star prospect in 247Sports' latest rankings update on Friday. Donkoh now joins fellow offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and J'ven Williams, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receivers Ejani Shakir and Carmelo Taylor as the 13th four-star in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Small Forward from Fairfax, VA will choose from Duke Maryland Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four, Harris said. “Each school has...
Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
