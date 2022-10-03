ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Penn State OL commit Anthony Donkoh receives fourth star

There is yet another four-star commit in Penn State's 2023 recruiting class after Friday's rankings update. Aldie (Va.) Lightridge offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh made the jump from three-star recruit to four-star prospect in 247Sports' latest rankings update on Friday. Donkoh now joins fellow offensive linemen Alex Birchmeier and J'ven Williams, linebacker Tony Rojas, cornerback Elliot Washington, defensive back King Mack, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, defensive lineman Jameial Lyons, safety DaKaari Nelson, safety Conrad Hussey and wide receivers Ejani Shakir and Carmelo Taylor as the 13th four-star in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm noticed a new twist about Maryland

Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy