Veteran international, Inter Miami CF's Gonzalo Higuain to retire at end of season

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

Higuain announces retirement 00:32

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the 2022 MLS season.

During his almost 18-year career, Higuaín played for clubs in Italy, Spain and England, as well as the Argentinian national team, compiling a glittering record of over 300 goals and over 100 assists across more than 700 appearances.

For Inter Miami CF, Higuaín scored 12 goals and two assists in the last 14 games and is aiming to continue this positive momentum to take the team to the playoffs and beyond.

Higuaín will lead Inter Miami in his final regular season home matches at DRV PNK Stadium this week.

Miami will host Orlando City SC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Then, he will close his final regular season with a Decision Day matchup against Eastern Conference two-seed CF Montréal on Sunday. Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Higuaín signed for Inter Miami as a Designated Player on Sept. 18, 2020 before going on to make 64 appearances, 54 of them starts, and tallying 26 goals and 14 assists in MLS action thus far.

He led the team in scoring in 2021 with 12 goals, and is on pace to lead the team once again with 14 goals scored this season. He'll have chances to expand on his record through the remainder of the campaign.

Before joining Inter Miami, the French-Argentinian dual citizen forward featured for Juventus for three seasons, joining the club in July 2016.

Higuaín began his career with Club Atlético River Plate.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

