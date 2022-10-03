Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: State gives schools access to opioid overdose-canceling naloxone
Iowa schools will have access to naloxone — a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — under the expansion of a state program. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its initiative, which started earlier this year, to provide naloxone to organizations, businesses and schools that may be in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain and floods
In the early morning hours of July 26, many St. Louis-area residents awoke to floodwater filling their homes, or to the din of blaring car alarms from vehicles getting overtaken by murky brown water. Too much rain was falling far too fast. The weather system dumped more than 9 inches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in California
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in California using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LSU economist predicts Louisiana cities will add jobs over the next 2 years
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one
Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters to decide slew of races in November
Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
KPVI Newschannel 6
The Wyoming Congressional Award Council Welcomes Nine New Board Members
Two weeks ago the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC) welcomed nine (9) new Board members during their Fall Board Meeting. After a casual, laugh-filled meet and greet at the Cheyenne Country Club on Friday evening, the staff held an Orientation at their offices the morning of Saturday, September 24, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store
WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska
This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Mississippi using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
When it rains: How the Mississippi River Basin is handling increased rainfall, flooding
When it Rains is a special series from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at MU, in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation. After floods hammered St. Louis and eastern Kentucky this...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What's all the fuss about? Jim Jones talks about Critical Race Theory in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in Idaho. And, according to former Chief Justice of the Idaho Supreme Court Jim Jones, it never has been — even before a 2021 Idaho bill was passed that threatens the funding of any institution that teaches it.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Your questions about the When it Rains stories, answered
The Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk asked for audience questions and perspectives while reporting its new series, “When it Rains,” which shows how increased and intensifying rainfall is impacting communities and agriculture throughout the Mississippi River basin. Here are answers to some of those questions. What...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM. Will Ferrell was recently seen at a bar in Idaho. Mackay, a small town of about 500 people in central Idaho, was recently graced with the actor's presence. The owners of Perks Place told KTVB that Ferrell came walking into the local bar around...
Comments / 0