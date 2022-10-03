ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

KPVI Newschannel 6

CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: State gives schools access to opioid overdose-canceling naloxone

Iowa schools will have access to naloxone — a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose — under the expansion of a state program. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced it is expanding its initiative, which started earlier this year, to provide naloxone to organizations, businesses and schools that may be in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Iowa using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate

(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

LSU economist predicts Louisiana cities will add jobs over the next 2 years

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor

DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Voters to decide slew of races in November

Voters heading to the polls this November will have a lot of choices to make as a slew of candidates vying for federal, state and local offices are on the ballot in addition to a host of state Constitutional Amendments and a proposition put to Clay County voters. U.S. races.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector

(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The Wyoming Congressional Award Council Welcomes Nine New Board Members

Two weeks ago the Board of Directors for the Wyoming Congressional Award Council (WCAC) welcomed nine (9) new Board members during their Fall Board Meeting. After a casual, laugh-filled meet and greet at the Cheyenne Country Club on Friday evening, the staff held an Orientation at their offices the morning of Saturday, September 24, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
News Break
Politics
KPVI Newschannel 6

'I’m all in': Reynolds makes campaign stop at Waterloo mattress store

WATERLOO – A mattress warehouse was Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest campaign stop Thursday afternoon. About 100 people filed into the back of Black Hawk County Supervisor Dan Trelka’s Factory Direct Mattress Store on Ansborough Avenue for a get-out-the-vote rally. They heard what the Republican governor, who’s running for reelection, thinks the state should do to move forward.
WATERLOO, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hot, dry summer led to worsening of drought in Nebraska

This week is likely to put a final nail in the coffin of summer. After a warm start to October, with highs in the 80s the first four days of the month, temperatures are set to take a plunge. Friday could bring the coldest air the area has seen since...
LINCOLN, NE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Your questions about the When it Rains stories, answered

The Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk asked for audience questions and perspectives while reporting its new series, “When it Rains,” which shows how increased and intensifying rainfall is impacting communities and agriculture throughout the Mississippi River basin. Here are answers to some of those questions. What...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar

Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM. Will Ferrell was recently seen at a bar in Idaho. Mackay, a small town of about 500 people in central Idaho, was recently graced with the actor's presence. The owners of Perks Place told KTVB that Ferrell came walking into the local bar around...
MACKAY, ID

