Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
Christian Yelich gets brutally honest after Phillies knock Brewers out of playoff contention
The Milwaukee Brewers were officially eliminated from MLB playoff contention on Monday. They had been chasing the Philadelphia Phillies for the third NL Wild Card spot but ultimately fell just short. Brewers OF Christin Yelich got brutally honest on Milwaukee’s elimination, per Fuzzy and Adam McCalvy on Twitter. “Each...
Yardbarker
Braves miss out on major-league record
Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
Yardbarker
White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments
Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
Angels' Shohei Ohtani becomes first player in baseball history to qualify as both a hitter and pitcher
Los Angeles Angels' two-way dynamo Shohei Ohtani has made Major League history, again. In a 2022 MLB season that's seen several historic feats reached, Ohtani added another accomplishment to the record books on the final day of the regular season. Ohtani took the mound for the final time this season...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Yardbarker
Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep
For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen Pitching In Simulated Game
With health the utmost importance for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their final game of the 2022 regular season, Dustin May and Blake Treinen both will look to continue making progress toward being included on the postseason roster. The right-handers are scheduled to face batters in a simulated game at...
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader
Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
Yardbarker
Recap: Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies
Tony Gonsolin fell short of the targeted three innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup failed to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin retired the side in order in the first inning and looked sharp in his return from a right forearm strain, but then ran into trouble.
First Phillies playoff game in 11 years to air on 6abc
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 4
Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal out of White Sox's lineup again Monday
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. Grandal is absent for the third time in four games as the White Sox open up their final series of the season. Carlos Perez will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit ninth on Monday.
Yardbarker
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Returns For Final Start
For the first time since August 23, Tony Gonsolin returns to a Major League mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their six-game series with the Colorado Rockies. At his time of going on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, Gonsolin led all National League pitchers with a 2.10 ERA and had amassed a 16-1 record to go along with 116 strikeouts through 23 starts.
FOX Sports
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
Yardbarker
Mariners C Luis Torrens earns win on mound in DH opener
Backup catcher Luis Torrens pitched the 10th inning and earned the win for the Seattle Mariners in a 7-6 victory against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the opening game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. Mariners manager Scott Servais decided to save his bullpen and summoned Torrens (1-0) in a...
