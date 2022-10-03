ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves miss out on major-league record

Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Chicago, IL
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins

Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

White Sox fans unhappy with Rick Hahn’s latest comments

Rick Hahn spoke about the Sox plans for the 2023 off-season on Monday. During Tony La Russa’s retirement press conference, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn spoke at length about the team’s disappointing season. While many fans had been waiting to hear from the Sox front office, Hahn...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent Monday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox first baseman/left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. The White sox are giving Vaughn the day off amid a slump at the plate. Jose Abreu is covering first base and Mark Payton is handling left field. Eloy Jimenez is replacing Vaughn in the lineup to be the designated hitter and cleanup man.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Adam Engel
Yardbarker

Mets Analyst Rips Into The Team Following A Weekend Sweep

For the better part of the 2022 season, the New York Mets have held the lead in the National League East division, and have been in position to take home their first division title since 2015. It certainly has been a successful season for the Mets, who have found a...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth out of Padres' Tuesday lineup against Giants

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not starting in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cronenworth will sit at home after Brandon Drury was moved to second base and Manny Machado was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 463 batted balls this season, Cronenworth has recorded a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox Take Series#Marlins Win#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#The Western Supply Co
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Recap: Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies

Tony Gonsolin fell short of the targeted three innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup failed to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin retired the side in order in the first inning and looked sharp in his return from a right forearm strain, but then ran into trouble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: October 4

Chuck Comiskey III was named vice president of the White Sox. He refused to see the team continue to be the laughingstock of the American League, and immediately began to take steps to change things on and off the field. Those changes started to bear fruit as soon as the 1951 season, as the Sox vaulted into contention in the American League. For the next 17 years, through the end of the 1967 campaign, the White Sox produced a winning record and were usually in the running for the pennant — winning it in 1959.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal out of White Sox's lineup again Monday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. Grandal is absent for the third time in four games as the White Sox open up their final series of the season. Carlos Perez will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit ninth on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Returns For Final Start

For the first time since August 23, Tony Gonsolin returns to a Major League mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their six-game series with the Colorado Rockies. At his time of going on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, Gonsolin led all National League pitchers with a 2.10 ERA and had amassed a 16-1 record to go along with 116 strikeouts through 23 starts.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mariners C Luis Torrens earns win on mound in DH opener

Backup catcher Luis Torrens pitched the 10th inning and earned the win for the Seattle Mariners in a 7-6 victory against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the opening game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. Mariners manager Scott Servais decided to save his bullpen and summoned Torrens (1-0) in a...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy