Over the last several months, World Central Kitchen and its founder José Andrés might have become synonymous with providing humanitarian aid near the front lines of Russia's campaign of aggression against Ukraine. But it's undertaken other campaigns in the past, too. It's proud of being able to serve nutritious meals in areas hit by both natural and man-made disasters, including summer flooding in South Asia, a deadly quake in Afghanistan, and the summer wildfires across Andrés' native Spain. In the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, which devastated homes and businesses "from the Caribbean to Canada," WCK was there to help as well, per World Central Kitchen.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO