Lindsay Lohan is all dressed up for the holidays in Falling for Christmas movie poster as she teases November release date on Netflix

Lindsay Lohan and Netflix shared a joint post to Instagram on Monday announcing the premiere date of the holiday movie Falling for Christmas.

The former child star, 36, will star alongside Chord Overstreet, 33, in the romantic comedy about an heiress named Sierra who falls for a widower.

Referencing Lohan's 2004 blockbuster Mean Girls, the caption read: 'it's October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th.'

Lindsay dazzles in a crimson, season-appropriate jumpsuit in the cover photo for the upcoming project.

The actress, who recently wed financier Bader Shammas, dons the off-the-shoulder onesie with a big smile on her face.

The fashion-forward piece features over-the-top ruffles at the end of the sleeves and cinches at her waist with a bow.

Lohan's red hair cascades down her shoulders and over her chest in loose ringlets styled in a center part.

Her hunky costar is seen standing closely behind her in a gray and black plaid jacket with cream-colored sherpa lining.

Overstreet, who in the movie plays a cabin owner who helps Sierra recover from a ski accident, sports a shadow of a beard and a charming grin.

And behind them is a winter wonderland of snow, mountains, and ski lodges.

The project is Lindsay's first with the streaming giant, and part of her two-picture partnership with the streamer.

She'll also star in Irish Wish, helmed by the same director as Falling for Christmas, Janeen Damian.

About the soon-to-be-released feature, Lindsay told Tudum, 'It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies.'

Later this week the official trailer for the light-hearted movie is set to be shared, in which viewers will be treated to Lindsay's Sierra, who she describes as, 'Extravagant. Temperamental. Glamorous.'