Lindsay Lohan is all dressed up for the holidays in Falling for Christmas movie poster as she teases November release date on Netflix

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

Lindsay Lohan and Netflix shared a joint post to Instagram on Monday announcing the premiere date of the holiday movie Falling for Christmas.

The former child star, 36, will star alongside Chord Overstreet, 33, in the romantic comedy about an heiress named Sierra who falls for a widower.

Referencing Lohan's 2004 blockbuster Mean Girls, the caption read: 'it's October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9wKA_0iKQ0wqc00
Coming soon! Lindsay Lohan and Netflix shared a joint post to Instagram on Monday announcing the premiere date of the holiday movie Falling for Christmas

Lindsay dazzles in a crimson, season-appropriate jumpsuit in the cover photo for the upcoming project.

The actress, who recently wed financier Bader Shammas, dons the off-the-shoulder onesie with a big smile on her face.

The fashion-forward piece features over-the-top ruffles at the end of the sleeves and cinches at her waist with a bow.

Lohan's red hair cascades down her shoulders and over her chest in loose ringlets styled in a center part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Js2w8_0iKQ0wqc00
Plot: The former child star, 36, will star alongside Chord Overstreet, 33, in the rom-com about an heiress who falls for a widower

Her hunky costar is seen standing closely behind her in a gray and black plaid jacket with cream-colored sherpa lining.

Overstreet, who in the movie plays a cabin owner who helps Sierra recover from a ski accident, sports a shadow of a beard and a charming grin.

And behind them is a winter wonderland of snow, mountains, and ski lodges.

The project is Lindsay's first with the streaming giant, and part of her two-picture partnership with the streamer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MSIZ_0iKQ0wqc00
Date: Referencing Lohan's 2004 blockbuster Mean Girls, the caption read, 'it's October 3rd. now mark your calendars for November 10th'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMGSH_0iKQ0wqc00
Love interest: Overstreet helps Lohan's character Sierra recover following a ski accident that leaves her with amnesia

She'll also star in Irish Wish, helmed by the same director as Falling for Christmas, Janeen Damian.

About the soon-to-be-released feature, Lindsay told Tudum, 'It’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies.'

Later this week the official trailer for the light-hearted movie is set to be shared, in which viewers will be treated to Lindsay's Sierra, who she describes as, 'Extravagant. Temperamental. Glamorous.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHn5o_0iKQ0wqc00
Deal: The project is Lindsay's first with the streaming giant, and part of her two-picture partnership with the streamer

SheKnows

The Jennifer Aniston-Loved Wet Brush Has Kid-Friendly Versions Featuring Disney Princesses, LOL Dolls, & Pixar As Low As $7

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone’s hair needs a bit of assistance, especially when you’re dealing with kids. With all the moving around kids do all day long, it can leave their hair in a tangled mess. Luckily, there’s a top-rated, kid-friendly brush that easily glides through knots and tangles, and doesn’t cause painful tugging. The best part? It features all of their favorite characters including Disney Princesses , LOL Dolls , Pixar and the Justice League . We guarantee these hairbrushes will become their newest obsession!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'We will not be getting back together': Tony Hadley rules out a reunion for iconic band Spandau Ballet as he appears on Loose Women - after Steve Norman said he wanted to reunite

Tony Hadley has dashed hopes of a Spandau Ballet reunion. Appearing on Loose Women on Friday, the singer, 62, asserted that the band 'will not be getting back together' anytime soon. It comes after bandmate and guitarist Steve Norman told The Daily Star he hopes the band can reunite for...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Hublot and Street Artist Shepard Fairey Teamed Up for Another New Watch

Hublot’s new timepiece comes from one of its most artistic partnerships. The new Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph All Black Shepard Fairey timepiece expands on the duo’s most recent collaboration, from 2020, which also reimagines a watch from the brand’s Classic Fusion series. Like its predecessor, the new watch makes Fairey’s signature mandala, an ornamental symbol that a number of culture use in traditional art forms, its centerpiece. But it’s the new edition’s all-black finish that sets the watches apart.  “Over the course of my watchmaking partnership with Hublot, I discovered that the Mandala—a recurring theme of my work and an ongoing source...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Velma trailer reveals first footage of HBO Max's animated origin story with Mindy Kaling plus full voice cast revealed at New York Comic Con

HBO Max headed to New York Comic Con on Thursday where they unveiled the first trailer for their new animated series Velma, with Mindy Kaling voicing Velma Dinkley. The streaming service first ordered the show in February 2021, described as an, 'adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.'
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

From Bridgerton to Butch! Regé-Jean Page takes to Hollywood as he's set to star in new Butch and Sundance Amazon series alongside Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell

Regé-Jean Page has accepted the role of Butch Cassidy in Amazon's major new TV drama, Butch and Sundance - which will take a new spin on the classic '60s film. The Bridgerton actor, 34, will portray the role across from Sundance Kid actor Glen Powell, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
