With so many captivating sites, it’s easy for Central Park’s finer details to go unnoticed, especially for those who are new to the park. Take Bethesda Terrace — an iconic, two-level haunt with so many stunning visuals and moving parts: from the fountain to the lake to the boats, the Minton Tiles are easy to get sucked into. Then sprinkle in the people and it’s easy to miss the carving of The Witch.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO