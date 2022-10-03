ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
AUGUSTA, GA
WMBF

Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in SC to help during holiday season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amazon announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in South Carolina to help in full-time, season, and part-time roles this holiday season. The company said a diverse range of roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
COLUMBIA, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

2023 SC African American Calendar revealed

South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rural communities to get high-speed internet. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS News 10 at...
POLITICS
LocalNewsMatters.org

SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861

Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
TECHNOLOGY
carolinapanorama.com

National Park Service announces partnership with the University of South Carolina

Agreement will help preserve the history of South Carolina’s roe in Civil Rights. The National Park Service has announced a partnership with the University of South Carolina (USC). The announcement was made on Tuesday, September 27 at USC’s Booker T. Washington Auditorium. Leaders from the National Park Service, as...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Health
QSR Web

Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores

Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
ELECTIONS
The Post and Courier

South Carolina is a state of 183K ‘car flippers’

Car Flipping 101: You’ve probably heard of house flipping – a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the sole intention of reselling it for a profit. Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors! Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars – and specifically, electric vehicles – with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.
ECONOMY
thenewirmonews.com

State Fair Tickets are Now available

Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets

COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
ANIMALS

