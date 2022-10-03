Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
WMBF
Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in SC to help during holiday season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amazon announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in South Carolina to help in full-time, season, and part-time roles this holiday season. The company said a diverse range of roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.
100,000+ households now have high-speed internet in rural South Carolina communities
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Thousands of families living in rural South Carolina now have access to high-speed internet, thanks to national and sate efforts. This week, state leaders and the South Carolina Broadband Office announced about 100,000 households received access to high-speed internet in the last year, including parts of York County.
More money coming for people in rural areas without internet
EASTOVER, S.C. — Officials say South Carolina is making progress on expanding rural broadband access. According to state leaders, the plan is to distribute another $180 million by the end of the year to get more internet access to homes in rural areas. The $180 million is part of...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
WIS-TV
2023 SC African American Calendar revealed
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rural communities to get high-speed internet. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS News 10 at...
SF producer offers an AR tour of the enslaved South Carolina community that was freed in 1861
Documented facts have never been more up for debate, more scrutinized and undermined than now. With more and more states passing new laws against teaching so-called “critical race theory” and LGTBQ history, stewards of knowledge across the U.S., such as librarians and teachers, now face job loss and social exile for attempting to bridge the increasing chasm of access to history and the works that document and inform it.
Here's what teachers say should be done after false threats send SC schools into lockdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Investigators say the threats were false, but led some schools to go into lockdown and active their active shooter protocols.
South Carolina's McMaster touts COVID-19 policies as he runs for a second full term
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina. "If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the...
carolinapanorama.com
National Park Service announces partnership with the University of South Carolina
Agreement will help preserve the history of South Carolina’s roe in Civil Rights. The National Park Service has announced a partnership with the University of South Carolina (USC). The announcement was made on Tuesday, September 27 at USC’s Booker T. Washington Auditorium. Leaders from the National Park Service, as...
WIS-TV
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Election Day is fast approaching, and WYFF News 4 is committed to getting you ready. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. (Video above: Groups work to register new voters ahead of midterms) This guide includes important...
wach.com
Students sent into panic after shooting hoax prompts lockdowns across SC schools
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- A social media challenge prompted lockdowns and evacuations at 18 elementary, middle, and high schools across South Carolina after unknown callers claimed there was an active shooter on school grounds. The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to Blythewood High School on Oct. 5 with roughly 150...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina is a state of 183K ‘car flippers’
Car Flipping 101: You’ve probably heard of house flipping – a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the sole intention of reselling it for a profit. Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors! Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars – and specifically, electric vehicles – with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.
thenewirmonews.com
State Fair Tickets are Now available
Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through October 11. Patrons can save up to 50 percent by buying tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location. The fair returns October 12 – 23 at the...
SCDNR warns residents to look out for escaped, released exotic pets
COLUMBIA, S.C (WCBD)- South Carolina wildlife officials are urging residents to keep an eye out for exotic pets that have escaped or been released across the state. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the agency has received close to 250 reports of sightings of at least 30 nonnative reptiles and amphibian […]
