Royal Oak, MI

Comments / 0

 

Preliminary exam scheduled for fatal stabbing case

A preliminary exam is scheduled for a 62-year-old Pontiac man accused in a fatal stabbing last month. Maurice Rushton, 62, is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36, of Waterford Township. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest on Sept. 22 and died the next day, about six hours after the incident, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
PONTIAC, MI
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out

The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
PONTIAC, MI
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Armada Township

ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday night in Armada Township.At about 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Romeo Plank and 33 Mile Road and located a Lincoln MKZ split in half. The first half of the vehicle was within the intersection and the other half was in a nearby wooded area.The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead. His name will be released once he is positively identified.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a Chevy pick-up, exited the truck and walked around the scene. The truck was found in a ditch and had major damage. "At this time, it is believed that the Chevrolet pick-up was traveling southbound on Romeo Plank, north of 33 Mile Rd and the Lincoln was traveling westbound on 33 Mile Rd. There is a stop sign for both east and west 33 Mile Rd," read a press release from the sheriff's office.Investigators say drugs and speed may be factors.
ARMADA, MI
Woman dies in early morning car crash

ROCHESTER HILLS – A 23-year-old woman from Rochester Hills died Sept. 20 after her car hit an embankment and became airborne before crashing on its side. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office say Amanda Marie White was operating a 2020 Jeep Renegade northbound on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, at approximately 12:25 a.m. when the crash occurred. She was alone in the vehicle, according to reports.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Flat Rock police arrest suspect in reported kidnapping of 4-month-old

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flat Rock are investigating after a suspect allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old and in a domestic dispute and led officers on a chase.Officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday to the Creekside Village Apartment Complex near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Drive on a reported kidnapping.Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car."A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was lost near I-75 and Schaffer Road," Flat Rock police said in a press release. "With the assistance of multiple agencies, the suspect vehicle, suspect and alleged victim were located nearby unharmed."The mother told police that she was struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers arrived. The mother and child were evaluated and did not require further medical evaluation. Police determined the dispute was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Royal Oak Farmers Market to be preserved with historic designation

Royal Oak’s Farmers Market is set to become its own historic district after a final vote by city commissioners on Monday. Volunteer members of the city’s Historic District Study Committee (HDSC) began the long process of getting the historic designation for the market back in 2018. Tammis Donaldson,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Dream home: Bloomfield Hills historic Tudor comes with 2.8 acres and a pool

This historic Bloomfield Hills dream home is situated on 2.87 acres with mature trees and a large pool and patio area. The Tudor-style home was built in 1924 by the son of wealthy industrialist George Hammond. “The Hammond House” includes many of the original features of the grand historic family home including a hidden speakeasy and original leaded glass windows and custom plasterwork, according to the real estate listing offered by Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI

