Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Related
Fire destroys home near Ann Arbor, displaces family of seven
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Scio Township family of seven was displaced from their home early Wednesday morning when a fire broke out in their garage then quickly consumed the home. Fire crews were called at 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, to a home on Westview Way off W....
1 Person Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Armada Township (Armada Township, MI)
According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident was reported in Armada Township, on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
The Oakland Press
Police: 5-foot log shoved in urinal, other vandalism found at Jaycee Park in Troy
Someone apparently thought it was a good idea to shove a 5-foot log into the drain of a urinal at Troy’s Jaycee Park recently, one of several vandalism incidents discovered there recently. According to the Troy Police Department, city workers found the urinal damage sometime between 3:50 p.m. and...
Suspect in custody after fatal shooting, 7 hour barricade in Dearborn
The suspect, who has only been identified as a 38-year-old man, fatally shot and killed a 55-year-old man from Riverview, while he was working as a clerk at the hotel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 killed in shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn, suspect now in custody
A man who was contained inside the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn following a shooting has surrendered to police.
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled for fatal stabbing case
A preliminary exam is scheduled for a 62-year-old Pontiac man accused in a fatal stabbing last month. Maurice Rushton, 62, is charged with open murder for the death of Larry James Lewis-Lefler, 36, of Waterford Township. Lewis-Lefler was stabbed once in the chest on Sept. 22 and died the next day, about six hours after the incident, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
Judge advances case against man charged with fatal shooting at Pontiac cook-out
The case against a Pontiac man charged in a shooting that left another Pontiac man dead has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Friday in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Tony Fong Woo III. Woo, 22, is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for the death of Jaquann Garrett, 29.
Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Armada Township
ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left one person dead Wednesday night in Armada Township.At about 10:35 p.m. on Oct. 5, deputies responded to the intersection of Romeo Plank and 33 Mile Road and located a Lincoln MKZ split in half. The first half of the vehicle was within the intersection and the other half was in a nearby wooded area.The driver, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead. His name will be released once he is positively identified.Police say the 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a Chevy pick-up, exited the truck and walked around the scene. The truck was found in a ditch and had major damage. "At this time, it is believed that the Chevrolet pick-up was traveling southbound on Romeo Plank, north of 33 Mile Rd and the Lincoln was traveling westbound on 33 Mile Rd. There is a stop sign for both east and west 33 Mile Rd," read a press release from the sheriff's office.Investigators say drugs and speed may be factors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
candgnews.com
Woman dies in early morning car crash
ROCHESTER HILLS – A 23-year-old woman from Rochester Hills died Sept. 20 after her car hit an embankment and became airborne before crashing on its side. Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office say Amanda Marie White was operating a 2020 Jeep Renegade northbound on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, at approximately 12:25 a.m. when the crash occurred. She was alone in the vehicle, according to reports.
Flat Rock police arrest suspect in reported kidnapping of 4-month-old
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flat Rock are investigating after a suspect allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old and in a domestic dispute and led officers on a chase.Officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday to the Creekside Village Apartment Complex near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Drive on a reported kidnapping.Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car."A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was lost near I-75 and Schaffer Road," Flat Rock police said in a press release. "With the assistance of multiple agencies, the suspect vehicle, suspect and alleged victim were located nearby unharmed."The mother told police that she was struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers arrived. The mother and child were evaluated and did not require further medical evaluation. Police determined the dispute was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in Bloomfield Township. Police were called to the Kensington and Wattles roads after they received a call from a motorist who reported a truck in the trees.
The Oakland Press
Sterling Heights woman busted for drunk driving after leaving sports bar
A 55-year-old Sterling Heights woman was recently arrested by Troy police for driving with three times the legal limit to be considered intoxicated. Police said the incident took place about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 near the area of Elliott Street and Robbins Drive, in the area of John R Road between Maple and 14 Mile roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
abc12.com
Power will go off for over 3,500 Genesee County customers overnight
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 3,500 Consumers Energy customers in northeast Genesee County will lose power overnight while crews repair a substation near Otisville. The company says power will be shut off to 3,566 customers from midnight to 2 a.m. Friday so crews can safely fix equipment in the substation.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak Farmers Market to be preserved with historic designation
Royal Oak’s Farmers Market is set to become its own historic district after a final vote by city commissioners on Monday. Volunteer members of the city’s Historic District Study Committee (HDSC) began the long process of getting the historic designation for the market back in 2018. Tammis Donaldson,...
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old sophomore charged for note written on bathroom wall of Oakland County high school
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 15-year-old sophomore has been charged with a misdemeanor for writing a threatening note on the bathroom wall of an Oakland County high school. Deputies were called around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) to South Lyon East High School on West 10 Mile Road in Lyon Township. They learned that someone had found a threatening note on a bathroom wall that said someone had a weapon and was going to shoot up the school.
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old man found dead inside Dodge Charger at Detroit motel
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man was found dead overnight inside a Dodge Charger at a Detroit motel. The discovery was made at 2:19 a.m. Friday (Oct. 7) in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road on the city’s east side. Police said the 27-year-old man had been...
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam next month for woman charged with killing bicyclists on charity ride, including Oakland County attorney
A preliminary examination has been adjourned till next month for a woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death/operating a vehicle while...
The Oakland Press
Dream home: Bloomfield Hills historic Tudor comes with 2.8 acres and a pool
This historic Bloomfield Hills dream home is situated on 2.87 acres with mature trees and a large pool and patio area. The Tudor-style home was built in 1924 by the son of wealthy industrialist George Hammond. “The Hammond House” includes many of the original features of the grand historic family home including a hidden speakeasy and original leaded glass windows and custom plasterwork, according to the real estate listing offered by Signature Sotheby’s International Realty.
Comments / 0