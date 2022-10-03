ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49th Annual Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music Performances Kick Off with Stephenson Memorial Concert by Jerron Paxton

Multi-instrumental musical wizard Jerron Paxton will present a Stephenson Memorial Concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, as part of the 49th Annual Berea. College Celebration of Traditional Music (CTM). Paxton will perform “Acoustic Blues,” an eclectic fusion of traditional blues and jazz, at 8 p.m. in Berea College’s Phelps...
