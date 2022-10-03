BEREA, Ky. – Berea College Forestry Outreach and Berea Tourism will host a tree-planting ceremony to kick off Berea Tree Week, taking place Oct. 8-16 at various locations across Berea. Berea Tree Week will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a tree planting at JC Chambers Lane in...

BEREA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO