FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
berea.edu
Berea College Forestry Outreach Teaming with Berea Tourism to Host Berea Tree Week
BEREA, Ky. – Berea College Forestry Outreach and Berea Tourism will host a tree-planting ceremony to kick off Berea Tree Week, taking place Oct. 8-16 at various locations across Berea. Berea Tree Week will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a tree planting at JC Chambers Lane in...
berea.edu
49th Annual Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music Performances Kick Off with Stephenson Memorial Concert by Jerron Paxton
Multi-instrumental musical wizard Jerron Paxton will present a Stephenson Memorial Concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, as part of the 49th Annual Berea. College Celebration of Traditional Music (CTM). Paxton will perform “Acoustic Blues,” an eclectic fusion of traditional blues and jazz, at 8 p.m. in Berea College’s Phelps...
