I’m a quitting guru – here’s six tips to stop smoking and stick to it

By Louise Ross
The US Sun
 4 days ago
STOP smoking expert Louise Ross shares her top tips below.

For more help, visit a local stop-smoking service to find out what method is best for you, or use the Personal Quit Plan tool at nhs.uk/better-health/quit-smoking/.

Quitting guru Louise Ross shares her top tips to stop smoking Credit: Getty - Contributor

List your reasons

Writing a list can keep yourself focused and your motivation high Credit: Getty

WRITE down why you want to quit.

Whether it’s for your health (smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, and many more deadly conditions), your family or any other reason keep going back to your list to keep yourself focused and your motivation high.

Stop-smoking aids

VISIT the Better Health website for NHS support and resources, including facts and advice on how vaping can help you quit.

You’ll also be able to find out about nicotine patches, chewing gums and even nasal sprays that can help you stay off the cigarettes.

Tell loved ones

TELL your friends and family you’re quitting, so they know in advance and can support you.

Even better, why not buddy up with a friend or family member who smokes – quitting together means you’ll be able to help each other every step of the way.

Change your routine

You can get through cigarette cravings by distracting yourself Credit: Getty

CRAVING a cigarette usually lasts less than ten minutes so distract yourself – take a walk, listen to a podcast or do a hobby.

You can get through these moments.

Count the savings

ON average smokers spend £38 a week on tobacco – that means you could have around £2,000 more to spend a year by quitting.

It’s a great motivator! Focus on that holiday you could go on or that special item you could buy with the money you save.

Use Stoptober help

THE Stoptober Facebook community is a great space to talk to fellow smokers going through Stoptober, where you can share your struggles and motivate each other to keep going.

Remind yourself that there are thousands of other people going through it with you.

The US Sun

