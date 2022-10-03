ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump OBJECTS to Department of Justice's request for a fast-tracked ruling for the special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago files seized by the FBI - and looks to push oral arguments to January

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com, Reuters
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling as it appeals the appointment of a special master reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago – and are trying to push the matter into next year.

DOJ is is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon's appointment of the special master at Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which earlier moved to stay other aspects of Judge Cannon's order.

Trump's lawyers want to push oral arguments in the case back to January 23, even as the government moves to keep its investigation on a fast track with a series of November deadlines.

'The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process,' Trump's lawyers wrote in a Monday filing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sljw5_0iKPilDD00
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are resisting the Justice Department's push for a fast-track appeal of the appointment of a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. They are asking to move a key deadline to early next year

The filing was signed by Trump lawyers Chris Kise and Jim Trusty – following a report this weekend that Kise had been shifted away from the Mar-a-Lago case despite joining Trump's legal team with a $3 million advance after urging a more accommodationist approach.

It came after DOJ argued on Friday that a speedy ruling by the 11th Circuit would allow the government to 'more quickly resume its full investigation without restraints on its review and use of evidence seized pursuant to a lawful search warrant.'

'President Trump believes setting oral argument in January 2023 or later is appropriate,' they wrote. 'President Trump disagrees with and objects to the Government's distorted and argumentative presentation of facts concerning the unprecedented raid of his home, its conduct in these proceedings, and the procedural history of this case,' they added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcFng_0iKPilDD00
Trump-nominated Judge Aileen Cannon appointed a special master at Trump's lawyers' request, then ruled in their favor when the special master ordered them to vouch for the accuracy of the inventory of material seized from Trump's private club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvHyF_0iKPilDD00
Trump lawyer Chris Kise signed the latest filing, following a Washington Post report he favored a more cooperative strategy with DOJ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2Y6U_0iKPilDD00
Trump lawyer James Trusty (l) also signed it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376WI3_0iKPilDD00
Documents seized during the search of Trump's estate on August 8 are pictured on August 30. Trump's lawyers have declined to say in legal filings whether Trump had ordered them declassified while he was in office and had the authority
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZspk_0iKPilDD00
After appointing Judge Raymond Dearie as special master, Judge Cannon ruled against his order that would have required the Trump team to vouch for the inventory of material seized from Mar-a-Lago

DOJ on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

In a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified documents is still hampering significant aspects of its investigation on the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Justice Department is asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to order all papers be filed in the case by Nov. 11, and hold any necessary hearing in the case as soon as that briefing is completed.

Trump's lawyers oppose the request, the government said. Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said in an email: 'After having weeks to prepare their arguments, the DOJ is now picking an unnecessary fight over a nine day difference in filing timelines.'

The Justice Department said that because it is currently barred from accessing the roughly 11,000 non-classified documents seized in the search, it cannot examine documents that were stored alongside the classified materials.

The government said those non-classified records 'may shed light' on how the documents were transferred to or stored at the Mar-a-Lago estate, and who might have accessed them.

The FBI says it found about 100 documents marked classified during its August 8 search of the president's private golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The records might also serve as evidence of violations of federal statutes on obstruction and the concealment or removal of government records, according to Friday's filing.

The Justice Department said an expedited schedule may allow the government, if it wins the appeal, 'to more quickly resume its full investigation without restraints on its review and use of evidence seized pursuant to a lawful search warrant.'

The government attorneys added that, if the Atlanta-based appeals court rules in the Justice Department's favor, it would end the litigation over materials seized in the search as well as the outside review of those documents.

That review, being conducted by special master Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, is currently set to end by Dec. 16.

The appeals court this month sided with the Justice Department in lifting parts of the ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that had prevented the department from relying on classified materials taken in the search as part of its investigation, such as bringing up the sensitive records' contents in witness interviews or presenting charges to a grand jury.

The 11th Circuit also blocked Dearie from accessing the classified records as part of his proceedings.

Cannon on Sept. 5 granted Trump´s request for that third-party review of the seized documents, over the objections of the Justice Department. That process has already been delayed, as Trump and the government have not yet been able to secure a contract with an outside vendor to host the documents as part of the review.

Cannon on Thursday also rejected Dearie's instruction that Trump verify the list of documents taken from the property, after the former president's lawyers argued that requirement was outside the scope of the special master's authority.

Trump has claimed without evidence that FBI agents planted evidence as they searched his resort on Aug. 8, but his attorneys have not repeated the same allegations in court.

Comments / 66

wayne stewart
4d ago

so doesn't he want a speedy ending to this why is he trying to drag it out is it because he knows he is guilty and is hoping to stop the investigation by announcing he is going to run for president

Reply(7)
42
Joan McComber
4d ago

So Trump asks for oral arguments in January when the Special Master is supposed to end his review by Dec 16. This is simply more evidence that Trump's ultimate goal is delay and obfuscation, ensuring he is never held responsible for the laws he has broken. The 11th Circuit should halt the Special Master review and allow the FBI to resume their review of these files, especially in light of the fact the Natl Archives has again sent a letter advising they still might not possess all the records relevant to Trump's presidency. The people need to see Trump held accountable like anyone else would be.

Reply(1)
34
Robert Quevedo
3d ago

He wants to drag it out as long as possible so his turds give him more money. Do it as fast as possible. No use in dragging it out if all he's going to do is plead the 5th 400 times!

Reply
14
Related
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Trump Loses Mar-a-Lago Appeal on Grounds of Precedent Called Cobbledick v. United States

On Wednesday, a three-person Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled unanimously that the Department of Justice can continue investigating Donald Trump for having potentially violated the law by keeping presidential records, including classified documents, at his Mar-a-Lago residence and club in Florida. (One of the locations in which he allegedly stored such material was a closet near the Mar-a-Lago pool.)
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Justice Department#Mar A Lago#Department Of Justice#Doj#The 11th Circuit
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

639K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy