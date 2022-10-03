Trump OBJECTS to Department of Justice's request for a fast-tracked ruling for the special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago files seized by the FBI - and looks to push oral arguments to January

Lawyers for Donald Trump on Monday objected to a Justice Department request for an expedited ruling as it appeals the appointment of a special master reviewing documents seized from Mar-a-Lago – and are trying to push the matter into next year.

DOJ is is appealing Judge Aileen Cannon's appointment of the special master at Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which earlier moved to stay other aspects of Judge Cannon's order.

Trump's lawyers want to push oral arguments in the case back to January 23, even as the government moves to keep its investigation on a fast track with a series of November deadlines.

'The government has not and cannot possibly articulate any real risk of loss or harm resulting from a more deliberative process,' Trump's lawyers wrote in a Monday filing.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are resisting the Justice Department's push for a fast-track appeal of the appointment of a special master to review documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. They are asking to move a key deadline to early next year

The filing was signed by Trump lawyers Chris Kise and Jim Trusty – following a report this weekend that Kise had been shifted away from the Mar-a-Lago case despite joining Trump's legal team with a $3 million advance after urging a more accommodationist approach.

It came after DOJ argued on Friday that a speedy ruling by the 11th Circuit would allow the government to 'more quickly resume its full investigation without restraints on its review and use of evidence seized pursuant to a lawful search warrant.'

'President Trump believes setting oral argument in January 2023 or later is appropriate,' they wrote. 'President Trump disagrees with and objects to the Government's distorted and argumentative presentation of facts concerning the unprecedented raid of his home, its conduct in these proceedings, and the procedural history of this case,' they added.

Trump-nominated Judge Aileen Cannon appointed a special master at Trump's lawyers' request, then ruled in their favor when the special master ordered them to vouch for the accuracy of the inventory of material seized from Trump's private club

Trump lawyer Chris Kise signed the latest filing, following a Washington Post report he favored a more cooperative strategy with DOJ

Trump lawyer James Trusty (l) also signed it

Documents seized during the search of Trump's estate on August 8 are pictured on August 30. Trump's lawyers have declined to say in legal filings whether Trump had ordered them declassified while he was in office and had the authority

After appointing Judge Raymond Dearie as special master, Judge Cannon ruled against his order that would have required the Trump team to vouch for the inventory of material seized from Mar-a-Lago

DOJ on Friday moved to expedite its appeal of an order appointing a special master to review records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

In a court filing late on Friday, the Justice Department said its inability to access the non-classified documents is still hampering significant aspects of its investigation on the retention of government records at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Justice Department is asking the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to order all papers be filed in the case by Nov. 11, and hold any necessary hearing in the case as soon as that briefing is completed.

Trump's lawyers oppose the request, the government said. Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich said in an email: 'After having weeks to prepare their arguments, the DOJ is now picking an unnecessary fight over a nine day difference in filing timelines.'

The Justice Department said that because it is currently barred from accessing the roughly 11,000 non-classified documents seized in the search, it cannot examine documents that were stored alongside the classified materials.

The government said those non-classified records 'may shed light' on how the documents were transferred to or stored at the Mar-a-Lago estate, and who might have accessed them.

The FBI says it found about 100 documents marked classified during its August 8 search of the president's private golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The records might also serve as evidence of violations of federal statutes on obstruction and the concealment or removal of government records, according to Friday's filing.

The Justice Department said an expedited schedule may allow the government, if it wins the appeal, 'to more quickly resume its full investigation without restraints on its review and use of evidence seized pursuant to a lawful search warrant.'

The government attorneys added that, if the Atlanta-based appeals court rules in the Justice Department's favor, it would end the litigation over materials seized in the search as well as the outside review of those documents.

That review, being conducted by special master Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, is currently set to end by Dec. 16.

The appeals court this month sided with the Justice Department in lifting parts of the ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that had prevented the department from relying on classified materials taken in the search as part of its investigation, such as bringing up the sensitive records' contents in witness interviews or presenting charges to a grand jury.

The 11th Circuit also blocked Dearie from accessing the classified records as part of his proceedings.

Cannon on Sept. 5 granted Trump´s request for that third-party review of the seized documents, over the objections of the Justice Department. That process has already been delayed, as Trump and the government have not yet been able to secure a contract with an outside vendor to host the documents as part of the review.

Cannon on Thursday also rejected Dearie's instruction that Trump verify the list of documents taken from the property, after the former president's lawyers argued that requirement was outside the scope of the special master's authority.

Trump has claimed without evidence that FBI agents planted evidence as they searched his resort on Aug. 8, but his attorneys have not repeated the same allegations in court.