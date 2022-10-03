Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
Medical News Today
Atelophobia: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Atelophobia (ah-tel-o-fobia) is an excessive and persistent fear of imperfection. It causes a person to worry intensely about making mistakes or not being good enough. As a result, a person with this phobia may avoid tasks they could get wrong. Phobias are a type of anxiety disorder that cause significant...
Suicide risk ‘almost seven times higher’ after dementia diagnosis
The risk of someone taking their own life is almost seven times higher after diagnosis of young onset dementia, a new study suggests.Researchers say their findings indicate clinics should target suicide risk assessment to patients who are diagnosed with the condition before the age of 65.Early recognition and a timely accurate diagnosis of dementia, combined with specialist support, are important factors in reducing the distress caused by a young onset diagnosis, they add.Queen Mary University of London and University of Nottingham scientists looked at medical records of some 594,674 people from 2001 to 2019 to determine if there was a link...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder
Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
psychologytoday.com
Hypnosis for the Treatment of Autism
An individual who is dealing with autism can develop anxiety or depression related to their difficulties with social interactions. Children with autism often have difficulty in controlling their emotions that are triggered by frustrating situations. Communication is a challenge for many people with autism because they fail to notice, process,...
thefreshtoast.com
Indica Or Sativa: Which Is Best To Treat Anxiety?
A growing body of research evidence shows that marijuana can reduce anxiety symptoms, including separation and social anxiety. According to the American Psychological Association, anxiety is a major depressive disorder or mental health issue characterized by fear, worried thoughts, and tension. It also causes physical changes, such as increased heartbeat, shaking, trembling, panic attacks, and high blood pressure.
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond
Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
MedicalXpress
One in three Alzheimer's disease family caregivers has persistent symptoms of depression
More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer's disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up. The study carried out at the University of Eastern Finland...
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?
Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
psychologytoday.com
Ketamine and Psychotherapy
Ketamine provides a potential novel psychoneuroimmunological approach to treating a range of psychological conditions. Ketamine when combined with psychotherapy has been reported to have the most effective patient outcomes. Ketamine enables psychotherapists to take advantage of dissociative states, glumate/GABA pathways, and neural network formation. There is an increasing, although not...
studyfinds.org
People with early onset dementia 7 times more likely to die from suicide
LONDON — People diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to take their own life, a new study warns. The study of more than 590,000 patients in the United Kingdom found an increased risk of suicide connected to dementia among patients developing the condition before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in suicide risk among patients receiving a dementia diagnosis within the previous three months.
psychologytoday.com
Are Mental Disorders Evolved Cognitive Styles?
The disease model of mental illness may have outlived its usefulness. A new theory suggests that some mental disorders are evolved cognitive styles that benefit the group. The neurodiversity movement has long advanced a similar vision. A recent paper in the journal Evolutionary Human Sciences collects evidence that mental disorders...
Psychiatric Times
Calcium-Channel Blocker and Adenosine Modulator Use and Risk of Hospitalization in Bipolar Disorder
Researchers performed a nationwide cohort study of the use of calcium-channel blockers and adenosine modulators and risk of hospitalization in bipolar disorder. “Mr Amir” is a 48-year-old male from the Balkans with a 17-year history of bipolar I disorder with psychotic features. He was last hospitalized for affective symptoms at age 35. He has chronic insomnia, low energy, impaired concentration, and suspiciousness. He also has episodic irritability and anger. He has been on a stable psychotropic regimen of quetiapine 100 mg in the morning and 400 mg at bedtime, and valproic acid 750 mg daily. Mr Amir was diagnosed with comorbid hypertension after multiple elevated readings at his outpatient psychiatry visits. He does not have a primary care physician, so his psychiatrist started him on amlodipine, which was titrated to 10 mg daily. His blood pressure control subsequently improved, without any change in his psychiatric symptoms.
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a wide range of symptoms and complications — from rectal pain and bleeding to weight loss, skin sores, joint pain, and even kidney and liver problems. You are reading: Does the colon cause a psychological condition | The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and...
Sweet Dreams, Nightmares, Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
New Study Shares Early Indicators Between Nightmares, Alzheimer Disease and Dementia. 20th Century Model Of A Brain And Head With Eyes ClosedPhoto By David Matos On Unsplash. The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Academic Clinical Fellow in Neurology at the University of Birmingham in the United kingdom, Abidemi Otaiku, published his latest scientific and scholarly investigation, titled “Distressing Dreams, Cognitive Decline, and Risk of Dementia: A Prospective Study of Three Population-Based Cohorts'', in The Lancet eClinicalMedicine journal. The subject matter of Otaiku’s study is on mind, brain health, and the development of dementia from experiencing nightmarish dreams. The study revealed frequent and intense nightmares, especially distressing bad dreams that shock us awake, may increase our risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. A person spends a third of their life asleep and a quarter of their life amounting to over six years of the average 73 year life span dreaming. Otaiku’s findings suggest experiencing persistent bad dreams is an early indicator and direct cause of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
neurologylive.com
Electroacupuncture for Insomnia Significantly Improves Quality of Sleep in Patients With Depression
In a randomized clinical trial, the application of electroacupuncture treatment for insomnia in patients with depression significantly improved the quality of sleep in comparison with sham acupuncture or the control group. A 32-week randomized clinical trial (NCT03122080) in Shanghai, China, showed in its findings that electroacupuncture treatment for insomnia in...
