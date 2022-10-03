ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Wild Mad Max-style festival sees revelers strip off & ‘fight to the death’ after post-apocalyptic makeovers

By Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PEOPLE from all over the country stripped down to their post-apocalyptic costumes and battled each other at a wild Mad Max-style festival.

The 12th annual Wasteland Weekend event was celebrated in California over the past five days and The U.S. Sun was there to capture the eccentric crowd and the end-of-the-world outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EeDI7_0iKPcw2400
People swarmed the Mojave Desert in post-apocalyptic costumes Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIm7F_0iKPcw2400
The costumers battled each other like it was the end of the world Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRKHa_0iKPcw2400
Attendees showed off their costumes made out of strange materials Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQ8M7_0iKPcw2400
The Wasteland Weekend event was full of wild partying Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hp1B7_0iKPcw2400
People dressed up as warriors and carried weapons Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun

Wasteland Weekend is described as "a world pulled straight out of the Mad Max movies and other post-apocalyptic films and games, beyond the grip of so-called civilization."

It's located in the Mojave Desert where you could see attendees off-roading in their sand buggies and post-apocalyptic styled cars.

The festival was held from September 28 to October 2 this year.

Everyone is required to have a costume and there is no such thing as too wild of an attire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DI9U_0iKPcw2400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MlXVI_0iKPcw2400

People suited up with gas masks and fur pelts while others dressed down to a bra made of wine corks and skirts made of scraps.

The festival also provided makeovers at the event-sponsored post-apocalyptic beauty salon if you needed help completing your look for your last day on earth.

There was tons of festive activities from a burlesque show to a "fight to the death under Thunderdome," based on the Mad Max movie trilogy.

Other events included a drinking relay race, a game called "Jugger Match," and of course, a costume contest.

People dressed up as warriors to fight in these battles wearing suits of armor, war face paint, and carrying weapons.

Half-naked woman were seen battling in the dome, while men dressed as post-apocalyptic cheerleaders rooted them on.

Bands and DJs from all over joined the fun and provided some music for the outrageous days of drinking and fighting.

One attendee bought his own music - a saxophone that shot out burning flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8nxu_0iKPcw2400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IY4CQ_0iKPcw2400

While other Mad Max fan events have been going on since 2004, the first official Wasteland Weekend was created by Karol Bartoszynski, Jared Butler, and James Howard in 2010.

Over the years, the number of attendees has jumped from the hundreds to the thousands, according to the festival's website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnGFm_0iKPcw2400
People dressed up in their post-apocalyptic gear such as gas masks Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxDtZ_0iKPcw2400
Couples enjoyed the end of the world together Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCiIn_0iKPcw2400
The weekend was filled with fighting and drinking Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgbq8_0iKPcw2400
Some people brought their own drinks and incorporated it into their outfits Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuSSX_0iKPcw2400
Woman 'fought to the death' in the dome Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ltwr_0iKPcw2400
Male post-apocalyptic cheerleaders rooted the warriors on Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2He94Q_0iKPcw2400
The festival included a costume contest for attendees to show off their end-of-the-world outfits Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMd8W_0iKPcw2400
Woman wore bras made out of found objects like this one filled with buttons Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqdT8_0iKPcw2400
People dressed up as warriors with armor and war face paint Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRbE0_0iKPcw2400
This attendee brought their own instrument which spit out fire Credit: Alex Kent for The US Sun

