Broncos LT Garett Bolles, CB Ronald Darby out for season
Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby sustained season-ending injuries in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bolles fractured his lower right leg late in the fourth quarter after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner rolled up on him while tackling Broncos running back Mike Boone. Bolles was in tears while being carted off the field. Per Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, inside linebacker Josey Jewell is...
Prescott ruled out, Peters doubtful, Pollard a question in Cowboys-Rams final injury report
The injury bug continues to jump up and bite the Cowboys in their rear. The question is whether or not the Rams will present too tough of a matchup for Dallas to overcome as they have the last three weeks. The injury report continues to shuffle names in and out, week by week, but Friday brought about two new names to a growing list for the Week 5 matchup in Los Angeles.
