Carragher accuses Ferdinand of being Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘fan boy’ in row over Man Utd derby axe and THAT handshake snub

By Giacomo Pisa
 4 days ago
JAMIE CARRAGHER has blasted Rio Ferdinand as a Cristiano Ronaldo "fan boy" after the Old Trafford icon defended his former team-mate.

Ferdinand reckons Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made a mistake by not bringing on Ronaldo in Sunday's humiliating 6-3 defeat to Manchester City.

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Rio Ferdinand on Twitter Credit: PA
The Liverpool icon accused Ferdinand of being a Cristiano Ronaldo "fan boy" Credit: PA
Ronaldo was an unused sub in Manchester United's 6-3 defeat to rivals Manchester City Credit: Reuters

After the game Ten Hag claimed he left Ronaldo, 37, on the bench out of "respect" for his career.

And Carragher defended the United boss for the decision.

Ferdinand disagreed, claiming Ronaldo is a must-starter because he guarantees goals.

He replied to Carragher on Twitter with a clip of himself making the point, while mocking the Anfield hero for when Ronaldo brutally blanked him earlier this season.

Ferdinand wrote: "Carra you still upset he didn’t shake ur hand at Old Trafford? "The hardest thing to do in football is score goals…"

Carragher was quick to hit back at his former England team-mate, accusing him of being in a WhatsApp group with Patrice Evra where Ronaldo asks for them to come out and defend him.

Ronaldo brutally blanked Carragher earlier this season Credit: Sky Sports

The Kop icon hit back: "No I’m delighted it [the video] went viral!

"Rio I know how it works, he’s your mate & you/ [Patrice] Evra & the rest are on the group WhatsApp & he asks you to come out & defend him, don’t be his fan boy you’re Rio Ferdinand for FFS!!"

After scoring 24 goals in all competitions last season, more than any other player at the club, Ronaldo has been resigned to bench duty this campaign.

He has started just once in the Premier League - the embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at Brentford in August.

The Portuguese ace has been brought off the bench in every other Prem game, apart from Sunday's demolition at the Etihad.

And the striker appeared glum as he reported for United training this morning after Sunday's defeat.

Carragher and Ferdinand went at it on social media

Karren Brady: Upsetting scenes in Indonesia were football’s biggest nightmare revisited – all caused by fools in charge

THE suffocation of at least 125 fans in Kanjuruhan stadium, East Java, last Saturday was the latest horror at football matches across the world. Those Liverpool supporters who escaped the frantic Stade de France crush can only be thankful that wretchedly inadequate policing extended only twice to the firing of teargas into the crowd at last season’s Champions League final.
