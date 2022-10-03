ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

City creates new ‘nighttime economy manager’ position to ensure active, vibrant, safe and diverse nightlife in Sacramento

By Public Information Officer
sacramentocityexpress.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks on homelessness, city safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is considered one of the fastest-growing major cities in California, and with that growth comes a number of challenges. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg sat down with KCRA 3 on Thursday, where he touched on several topics of concern for city residents, including:. The ordinance banning...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
vallejosun.com

Dispatch manager leaves Vallejo, compounding staff shortage

VALLEJO – The manager of Vallejo’s beleaguered police and fire dispatch departed the city last month, potentially compounding what the dispatcher’s union has previously characterized as a “dangerous” staffing shortage. Communications manager Aimee Crutcher was no longer employed by the city as of Sept. 15,...
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week. The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Social Economy#Csu Sacramento#City Council#Central City#The Police And Fire#The Pubs Clubs
KCRA.com

'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
OAKLAND, CA
Sacramento News & Review

Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10

Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Snapchat Gun Dealer Convicted for Selling, Manufacturing Firearms

A 20-year-old pled guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms. The individual, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma of Sacramento, was using Snapchat to advertise guns for sale. Unable to legally purchase a gun in California, Larrabure-Tuma bought kits on the internet and made his own firearms. He also bought kits from firearms...
SACRAMENTO, CA
seattlemedium.com

Changing The Narrative On Textured Hair

This post was originally published on Sacramento Observer. Shari Wilson hired graduates of high-profile cosmetology schools to work at her salon, only to find they didn’t even know how to use a pressing comb. Although more than half of Americans have kinky, curly or coily hair, Wilson found incoming...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Police search for shooting suspect in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a shooting suspect on Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 13th and X streets where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. X Street is blocked off from Riverside to 15th streets. The man was...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy