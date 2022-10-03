Read full article on original website
Arby’s names Rita Patel brand chief marketing officer
Arby’s has named Rita Patel its brand chief marketing officer, overseeing brand strategy, menu, and culinary innovation as well as advertising and marketing, the quick-service chain said Thursday. She will report to brand president Jim Taylor. Patel previously was brand CMO of Buffalo Wild Wings, which, like Arby’s, is...
Are consumers hitting a price increase breaking point?
With continued supply chain issues and inflationary pressures mounting, it’s no wonder that most restaurants raised their prices this year. In fact, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, food away from home prices increased 8% from Aug. 2021 to Aug. 2022. But where can...
Consumer Picks 2022: Which restaurant brand has the most loyal fans?
There are many reasons consumers give their loyalty to certain brands. From service and value to quality and cleanliness, countless factors determine whether a guest goes back to a restaurant again and again. In the pandemic, delivery and takeout ability factored heavily into that loyalty. And according to the annual...
NYC’s The Halal Guys continues rapid expansion with 12 new locations opening in Q4
2022 saw The Halal Guys reach a milestone of 100 locations, but the brand isn’t taking its foot off the gas pedal with 13 new locations slated to open before year’s end as it continues to grow towards its new goal of 400 worldwide outlets. During its eight...
