The Boston Celtics were active at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, so much so that a former NBA champion was convinced they had their eyes on him. Amid their rise in the Eastern Conference during the home stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Celtics got busy at the trade deadline to bring in guard Derrick White to bolster their bench for what ended up being a long playoff run. But, could they have had talks to make a different move, for former Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo?

