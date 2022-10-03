Read full article on original website
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Devils 5-2
Contributions from the blue line, Aatu Raty and strong play off the rush key preseason win. The New York Islanders defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-2 Thursday night at UBS Arena, bringing their preseason record to 3-2-0 and increasing their win streak to three in a row. The Devils took...
NHL
PREVIEW - FLAMES vs. JETS
One final tune-up. After tonight, the games start to matter. The Flames are set for their final preseason game with a clash vs. the Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It's the rubber match from Wednesday that saw the Jets come out on top with a 5-0 victory at Canada Life Centre.
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Maple Leafs Friday for final preseason home game
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will play their final preseason home game Friday night at Little Caesars Arena against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network and the Red Wings Radio Network. Detroit's original training camp...
NHL
Burnside: 10 Storylines Entering 2022-23 For The Carolina Hurricanes
It's a fair point, so with that in mind here are the top 10 narratives of the team's 25th anniversary season in North Carolina. But you'd better hurry up and read them because, well, things always seem to be a bit fluid around the team. Brent Burns, Motor Home And...
Derrick White Praises Celtics Breakout Candidate As ‘One Of The Best Shooters’
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White went through his own pivotal second-year leap during the beginning of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. And from the way he spoke following practice Tuesday, White probably wouldn’t be surprised if one of his teammates on the Celtics followed a similar path this season.
NBA Champion Expected Trade To Celtics At 2022 Deadline
The Boston Celtics were active at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, so much so that a former NBA champion was convinced they had their eyes on him. Amid their rise in the Eastern Conference during the home stretch of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Celtics got busy at the trade deadline to bring in guard Derrick White to bolster their bench for what ended up being a long playoff run. But, could they have had talks to make a different move, for former Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo?
NHL
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
NHL
RELEASE: Dach Assigned to Junior Team
Goaltender Mitchell Weeks has also been released from his amateur tryout. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that forward Colton Dach has been assigned to his junior club and goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been released from his ATO. The current training camp roster has 27 players, including 15 forwards, 10 defensemen...
NHL
Weegar signs eight-year, $50 million contract with Flames
Defenseman could have become free agent after season, acquired in trade with Panthers on July 22. MacKenzie Weegar signed an eight-year, $50 million contract with the Calgary Flames on Friday that begins next season. It has an average annual value of $6.25 million. The 28-year-old defenseman is in the final...
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
NHL
Predators mascot steals show on Global Series off day in Prague
PRAGUE -- John Russell has been the Nashville Predators team photographer since they joined the NHL in 1998-99. He has missed six home games in all that time, and he's covered the Stanley Cup Final, Winter Classic and Stadium Series. He thought he'd seen everything. But he'd never seen anything...
NHL
Done deal: What Robertson signing means for Stars
Dallas inks its leading goal scorer from 2021-22 to a new four-year contract worth $31 million. The Stars suffered a disappointing preseason loss in Denver Wednesday night. They also signed restricted free agent Jason Robertson to a contract extension. It seems the good outweighed the bad. Robertson inked a deal...
NHL
Roster for Sabres' preseason finale announced
AT&T Sports feed will air on MSG at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres will take part in their final preseason game tonight. The team will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. AT&T Sports' feed of the game will air on MSG. Fans can hear Dan...
NHL
York's Trip to the Phantoms Hopefully A Catalyst For Greater Things
When Cam York was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, some were taken by surprise. But in doing so, he now has something in common with a distinguished list of Flyers players - Bill Barber and Claude Giroux for starters, along with current Flyers Scott Laughton and Travis Sanheim.
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
Celtics Mailbag: Mfiondu Kabengele emerging, Sam Hauser impact, Payton Pritchard trade?
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Which Celtic do you predict will be the biggest pleasant surprise during the exhibition season? — Paul F. We are halfway through the exhibition season...
NHL
Jason Robertson's new contract with Stars 'works for both sides'
With opening night just a week away, the high-scoring forward returns to Dallas on a four-year deal. In the end, the business of hockey took a backseat to the passion of hockey, as Stars forward Jason Robertson signed a four-year deal a week before the start of the regular season.
NHL
The Backcheck: Late goal sinks Bolts in Sunrise
Tampa Bay battled back to erase a two-goal deficit, but allowed the game-winner with just over a minute remaining in regulation. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Tampa Bay Lightning came storming back to overcome a multi-goal deficit, but a late power-play goal by the Florida Panthers sent the Bolts home with a 3-2 loss with one preseason contest remaining.
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
