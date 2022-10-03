ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTV

UCSO: Over 40 pounds of marijuana, multiple rifles, $20,000 seized

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says over 40 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, multiple rifles, and over $20,000 was seized on Thursday in French Creek. An investigation into a drug transportation, repackaging and distribution investigation began on Sept. 30, and the UCSO says the following...
FRENCH CREEK, WV
WTAP

One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Two sentenced in 2019 Preston County murder, robbery

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two Preston County residents could spend the rest of their lives in prison after being sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 robbery and murder of a man. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, entered guilty pleas in July to first degree murder and robbery. They killed Phillip “Buckie” Barlow.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest have been identified as a missing Morgantown doctor. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the remains, which were found Sept. 3 by a hiker, have been identified as 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, a pediatric...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Human remains found in WV forest identified as man who was reported missing back in July

(LOOTPRESS) – Human remains found in a West Virginia State Forest have been identified. On Saturday, September 3, at 2:44 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a human remains call in Coopers Rock State Forest. According to the hiker, the remains were located off the Mont Chateau Trail. The body was recovered from the area and transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after officers said he burglarized a dead woman’s home and stole some of her belongings. Officers responded to a burglary in progress around noon on Monday in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived on scene and reportedly...
GRAFTON, WV
Lootpress

K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
wtae.com

Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
UNIONTOWN, PA

