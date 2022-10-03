Read full article on original website
Man charged after deputies find meth while following up on larceny complaint in Preston County
A man has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine while following up on a larceny complaint in Preston County.
wajr.com
Police seize 40 pounds of marijuana, drugs, guns and cash in Upshur County drug investigation.
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. – The Mountain Lakes Task Force and the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department have broken up a ring transporting drugs into the area via the United Parcel Service (UPS). The investigation was initiated Sept. 30 and October 6 police siezed more than 40 pounds of marijuana,...
WDTV
UCSO: Over 40 pounds of marijuana, multiple rifles, $20,000 seized
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office says over 40 pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, multiple rifles, and over $20,000 was seized on Thursday in French Creek. An investigation into a drug transportation, repackaging and distribution investigation began on Sept. 30, and the UCSO says the following...
2 arrested after 80 dogs were seized in Upshur County, West Virginia
Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.
Ohio police arrest man, charge girlfriend, 2 juveniles on drug charges at home
Deputies in Belmont County say they arrested a man, charged his girlfriend, and two juveniles on multiple drug charges. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant on 23rd street in Bellaire and arrested Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa(No photo available), 27, both from Bellaire. Two Ohio men […]
WTAP
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
French Creek, West Virginia man arrested after marijuana from California found in UPS packages
A French Creek man was arrested on Thursday after the Upshur County Sheriff's Office says marijuana was found in two separate UPS packages that weighed about 20 pounds each.
Grafton Police ask for help identifying man
The Grafton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man.
WTAP
UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
Metro News
Two sentenced in 2019 Preston County murder, robbery
KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Two Preston County residents could spend the rest of their lives in prison after being sentenced Wednesday in the 2019 robbery and murder of a man. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, entered guilty pleas in July to first degree murder and robbery. They killed Phillip “Buckie” Barlow.
WDTV
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in police custody after officers say he shot at a neighbor who caught him trying to steal a catalytic converter. Police say they received a call that 56-year-old David Morrison was cutting off the catalytic converter of a neighbor’s car around 4:45 a.m. Monday on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg.
Body found in Grafton storm drain, police confirm
A body that was found in a Grafton storm drain is being treated as a missing person case by police.
WDTV
Human remains identified as John Magruder, sheriff says
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say human remains found in Coopers Rock State Forest have been identified as a missing Morgantown doctor. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the remains, which were found Sept. 3 by a hiker, have been identified as 39-year-old John Lawson Magruder. Magruder, a pediatric...
Human remains found in WV forest identified as man who was reported missing back in July
(LOOTPRESS) – Human remains found in a West Virginia State Forest have been identified. On Saturday, September 3, at 2:44 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a human remains call in Coopers Rock State Forest. According to the hiker, the remains were located off the Mont Chateau Trail. The body was recovered from the area and transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
WDTV
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after officers said he burglarized a dead woman’s home and stole some of her belongings. Officers responded to a burglary in progress around noon on Monday in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint. Officers arrived on scene and reportedly...
K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Mon Sheriff’s Office look to public for help finding suspect
The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help in finding the women in these photos.
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.
wtae.com
Man shot with stun gun outside Uniontown courthouse
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — An attempt by Uniontown sheriff's deputies to take a man into custody ended with him in the hospital Monday. A video sent to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 shows the moments after 34-year-old Anthony Sheffey was shot with a stun gun outside of the county courthouse.
Morgantown man arrested after several reports of animal cruelty
A Morgantown man was arrested after multiple people reported him for hitting his dog.
