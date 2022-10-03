Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Exits Hulu’s ‘The Devil In The White City’ Limited Series
Keanu Reeves has exited Hulu’s limited series The Devil In The White City, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline. Reps for Hulu declined to comment. Reeves was to star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu and also executive produce. The limited series tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This was to mark...
Taylor Just Called Out ‘Weird Rumors’ About Her & Joe—She Wants to ‘Protect The Real Stuff’
All love. Taylor Swift talked about Joe Alwyn before her release of Midnights. The “Love Story” singer talked about the meaning of her new song “Lavender Haze” and gave a special nod to her private relationship. In an Instagram video explaining the track, Taylor said, “I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men and I looked it up because it sounded cool and it turns out it was a phrase in the 50s where they would just describe being in love. If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that...
The Woman King Rewrites History for a Feminist Twist on the Slave Trade
It's difficult to watch The Woman King and not conclude it's a masterfully made movie. It has soaring action scenes—the sort that will make you squirm and scream—unconventionally led by a cast of female Amazonian warriors. It has Viola Davis, whose reputation as one of the most formidable actresses alive needs little explanation. And it has a riveting, relevant plot, centered around a kingdom in West Africa that begrudgingly participates in the 19th-century slave trade while it makes moves behind the scenes to hamstring it.
Star-Studded Amsterdam Is a Tedious, Terrible Warning About the Rise of Fascism
For at least the first half of Amsterdam's running time, I had no idea what sort of movie it was trying to be. A quirky murder mystery? An earnest historical picture about race relations in the early 1900s? A story about the power of friendships even in times of war and turmoil? A zany conspiratorial thriller?
Review: The AnCap Revolution Goes to Mexico in The Anarchists
Utopian political communities are hard to get off the ground, regardless of their ideological underpinnings. Trying to create them out of a drug- and booze-fueled conference in a Mexican resort city doesn't make the task any easier. That's the simple lesson of The Anarchists, a new HBO docuseries that follows...
