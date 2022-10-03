ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese

FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson claps back concerning criticism levied against him on handling of Adam Howe

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Dartmouth, MA
Dartmouth, MA
North Dartmouth, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
#Murder#Violent Crime#Ne Lincoln Park
ABC6.com

DCYF reports 5-year-old from Providence almost died from maltreatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is reporting a near fatality of a 5-year-old child last month in Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday the incident happened on Sept. 14. Teixeira added after investigating, it was determined that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River

Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts men indicted in stabbing death of Douglas Rose

Officials say that two Massachusetts men have been indicted, including one today, in the stabbing death of 41-year-old Douglas Rose. According to Cape and Islands District — Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on September 22, just before 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas Rose suffering from apparent stab wounds. Falmouth Fire & Rescue rendered medical assistance and transported Rose to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Evidence suggested the dispute resulting in Rose’s death involved narcotics and $600 dollars.
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Man in custody after domestic incident at Lincoln home

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was in custody Wednesday after a domestic violence incident in Lincoln. Police surrounded a home on Valley Street just before 6 p.m. The man, whose names wasn’t immediately released, also discharged a firearm inside of the home during the incident, said police.
LINCOLN, RI

