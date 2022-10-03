Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts State Police lieutenant sentenced in connection with overtime abuse
BOSTON – A former lieutenant in the Massachusetts State Police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in connection with overtime abuse in Troop E, the unit previously assigned to the Massachusetts Turnpike. According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, David Keefe, age 57, of Norfolk, pleaded guilty Thursday in...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese
FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson claps back concerning criticism levied against him on handling of Adam Howe
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
fallriverreporter.com
Man who says he has committed over 100 bank robberies charged in Fall River bank heist
A man that claims he has committed over 100 bank robberies has been charged in a Fall River heist. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday September 26, Officer Keith Pires responded to Citizens Bank located at 501 Rodman St. in response to a reported bank robbery. Upon arrival, a...
fallriverreporter.com
Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer
A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
fallriverreporter.com
Providence man transported to Fall River hospital dies after Tiverton industrial accident
TIVERTON — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department responded to a fatal incident at an industrial site Friday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Tiverton Materials, 810 Fish Road, for a report of an unresponsive man. The company supplies construction aggregate materials. Upon arrival,...
Police: Woman withdrew $16K from victim’s account
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman seen on surveillance footage withdrawing thousands of dollars from someone's account without their consent.
newbedfordguide.com
Paroled Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park murderer returned to custody for the 4th time
“A convicted and confessed murderer from the early 1980’s will stay behind bars after seeing his parole revoked again. According to a decision released on September 29th, the Massachusetts Parole Board concluded by unanimous vote that now 62-year-old Charles Chaples is not a suitable candidate for parole. According to...
ABC6.com
DCYF reports 5-year-old from Providence almost died from maltreatment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is reporting a near fatality of a 5-year-old child last month in Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday the incident happened on Sept. 14. Teixeira added after investigating, it was determined that...
Bristol County sheriff, challenger at odds over inmate suicide death
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is coming under fire from his political rival after a Cape Cod man, accused of killing his mother, died by suicide in a New Bedford jail last week.
capeandislands.org
Murder suspect Howe, dead after two days in jail, belonged in psychiatric hospital, Cyr says
State Sen. Julian Cyr says he is looking into the events leading up to the death of murder suspect Adam Howe at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Howe was charged with the murder of his mother, Susan Howe of Truro, on Friday. Two days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Ash Street Jail in an apparent suicide.
fallriverreporter.com
Police investigating early afternoon shooting in Fall River
Fall River police are investigating after a shooting took place in the city on Thursday afternoon. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Officer Paulo Ferreira responded to Atlantic Boulevard in response to a report of possible shots fired. Once on scene, witnesses reported hearing what they believed...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals $200,000 in cash from restaurant she worked at
“A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River and Cape Cod men sentenced to prison after violent assault that led to life-threatening injuries
Two Fall River and Cape Cod men were found guilty after a two plus week jury trial and sentenced to prison on multiple charges concerning the violent assault of two people outside of their residence. 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis was found guilty of Assault with intent to Maim Mayem,...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River motorized bicycle rider seriously injured in crash in front of fire station
A male motorized bicycle rider in Fall River appeared to be seriously injured from a crash. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Officers assigned to the Uniform Division responded to the intersection of Globe St. and Fenner St. for a report of an injured bicyclist requiring medical attention.
Police looking to ID suspect in Cranston car breaks
Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect wanted in connection with a series of car breaks in Cranston.
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts men indicted in stabbing death of Douglas Rose
Officials say that two Massachusetts men have been indicted, including one today, in the stabbing death of 41-year-old Douglas Rose. According to Cape and Islands District — Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe, on September 22, just before 6:30 p.m., Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Road in Falmouth. Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas Rose suffering from apparent stab wounds. Falmouth Fire & Rescue rendered medical assistance and transported Rose to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Evidence suggested the dispute resulting in Rose’s death involved narcotics and $600 dollars.
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
ABC6.com
Man in custody after domestic incident at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was in custody Wednesday after a domestic violence incident in Lincoln. Police surrounded a home on Valley Street just before 6 p.m. The man, whose names wasn’t immediately released, also discharged a firearm inside of the home during the incident, said police.
