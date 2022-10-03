ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."

Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Collin Sexton Era Is Now Underway For The Jazz

It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz just went through a wild offseason. The team decided to enter a rebuild, trading away stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. In the Mitchell deal, the Jazz were able to add an exciting young player in Collin Sexton via a sign-and-trade agreement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
City
Cleveland, UT
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Utah State
City
Hardy Township, OH
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."

LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Ochai Agbaji
Person
Mike Conley Jr.
Yardbarker

Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That

But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Amar'e Stoudemire Told LeBron James To Be More Like Michael Jordan And Connect With People In 2011: "The More They Can Relate To You, The More They Will Appreciate You."

LeBron James is one of the most loved and revered athletes in the world, there aren't many that come close to having the devoted fanbase he does. His image as one of the NBA's greatest ever is added to by his love for his family, his work in the community, and his generally fun personality. While LeBron has quite a few haters considering how good he is, that is balanced out by the number of ardent fans.
NBA
Yardbarker

Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother

Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral

The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Raptors
Yardbarker

The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings

The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Clapped Back At People Who Say He Doesn't Have Basketball Skills: "It Takes More Than Skills To Be Great... You Can Be The Most Skilled Person On Earth And Still Don't Make The NBA."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a multi-time MVP and the best player in the NBA and the world, according to a lot of people. Antetokounmpo is a behemoth on both ends of the court, dominating ruthlessly on offense and locking the best down on defense. His all-around game has improved every season he has been in the NBA, and he's gone from a nobody to already one of the greatest to ever play the game by the age of 27.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut

Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA
FOX Sports

Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy