Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."
Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
The Collin Sexton Era Is Now Underway For The Jazz
It’s no secret that the Utah Jazz just went through a wild offseason. The team decided to enter a rebuild, trading away stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. In the Mitchell deal, the Jazz were able to add an exciting young player in Collin Sexton via a sign-and-trade agreement.
NBA Fans Disagree With Bam Adebayo After He Said He, Draymond Green, And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Only Players Who Can Defend 1-5 Positions
Without a good defense, winning games in the NBA is tough. While most fans love the extravagant scoring runs and moves, having a great defense is equally important. We have seen countless times when a defensive team has given an offensive team a run for their money. In the current...
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Ken Griffey Jr. Says He And His Father Will Be Present When LeBron James And Bronny James Play Together In The NBA: "As Soon As They Get There, I'm Taking My Father To The Game."
LeBron James has already expressed his intention to make more history in the NBA, achieving one feat that nobody else in league history has been able to. The King has shown his desire to at least for one season team up with his firstborn, Bronny James, once the latter makes it to the league.
Report: Talk Of Cavs Swapping Cedi Osman for Suns’ Jae Crowder is Just That
But this is the NBA, and nothing gets the ball bouncing quite like a good rumor. Over the weekend, one of those rumors involved the Cavs potentially sending guard/forward Cedi Osman to Phoenix, delivering Crowder to Cleveland in return. Right now, though, such a deal doesn’t seem to be in the cards, per veteran insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
Amar'e Stoudemire Told LeBron James To Be More Like Michael Jordan And Connect With People In 2011: "The More They Can Relate To You, The More They Will Appreciate You."
LeBron James is one of the most loved and revered athletes in the world, there aren't many that come close to having the devoted fanbase he does. His image as one of the NBA's greatest ever is added to by his love for his family, his work in the community, and his generally fun personality. While LeBron has quite a few haters considering how good he is, that is balanced out by the number of ardent fans.
Derrick Rose’s Insane 14-Year, $185 Million Deal With Adidas Has Unbelievable Perks: $6.25 Million In Annual Royalties, $250K-300K A Year To His Brother
Derrick Rose turned 34 years old yesterday, and he was showered with a lot of praise of NBA fans all around the globe. After struggling for a few years in the league, Rose recently signed a 3-year $43 million contract with the New York Knicks. It seems like Rose will play for the Knicks for the rest of his career.
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Collin Sexton expects to start for Jazz once he gets back to full speed
After the blockbuster trade that was centered around Donovan Mitchell sent Collin Sexton to Utah, the immediate expectation was that he would start for the Jazz and have the ultimate green light. However, that wasn’t the case in their first preseason matchup with Toronto on Sunday. In 18 minutes off...
Patty Mills Says The Nets Culture Has Changed From Last Season: "The First Few Days Here Have Been Night And Day Different Feeling Than What We’ve Had."
The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more talented teams in the NBA over the last couple of years and it is up for debate whether they have been the most talented. What isn't up for debate though, is that they have been the most dysfunctional bunch as well.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Clapped Back At People Who Say He Doesn't Have Basketball Skills: "It Takes More Than Skills To Be Great... You Can Be The Most Skilled Person On Earth And Still Don't Make The NBA."
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a multi-time MVP and the best player in the NBA and the world, according to a lot of people. Antetokounmpo is a behemoth on both ends of the court, dominating ruthlessly on offense and locking the best down on defense. His all-around game has improved every season he has been in the NBA, and he's gone from a nobody to already one of the greatest to ever play the game by the age of 27.
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
FOX Sports
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player
According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Sterling Brown. He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks over five seasons in the NBA.
