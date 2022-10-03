Read full article on original website
MLive.com
New Tigers boss promised bold moves, but he’s wise to punt on this one
DETROIT -- New Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris has promised a winter of bold and fearless moves. But he decided to punt on what would have been the boldest move of all: Nudging aside soon-to-be-40-year-old legend Miguel Cabrera.
Braves send a message to Mets (and rest of MLB) with weekend sweep
The Atlanta Braves took control of the National League East after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets on Sunday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And they did it by beating the Mets’ best starting pitchers: Jacob deGrom on Friday, Max Scherzer on Saturday and Chris Bassitt...
Miguel Cabrera wins Triple Crown, gets ovation as he is removed from game [Video]
Jim Leyland removes Miguel Cabrera from game as he clinches Triple CrownWhat’s next for Miguel Cabrera?. On Sunday, 10 years after winning the 2012 Triple Crown, Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera played his 1000th game at Comerica Park. During the game, which the Tigers won over...
Yardbarker
Angels Now Tied For Longest MLB Postseason Drought With Tigers
The Los Angeles Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time now, with a record of 73-87 and sitting 31.0 games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Missing the playoffs has become the norm in Anaheim, as the Angels have not clinched an MLB postseason berth since 2014.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Punches Postseason Ticket With Two-Home Run Game
Former Boston Red Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber had a monster game to clinch a postseason spot for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager
It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
Lookout Landing
Mariners linked to two of MLB Pipeline’s top international free agents in 2023 class
A few days ago MLB Pipeline published their annual list of the top international free agents in this upcoming class, and once again the Mariners are linked to a player at the top of the class: SS Felnin Celesten. Pipeline has Celesten ranked second in the class, behind Venezuelan catcher...
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base on a successful steal. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is scheduled for an MRI on Tuesday. “Getting to the end of the regular season is always a challenge,” a reserved Servais said.
Lookout Landing
Some nice words about the players most in danger of being left off the playoff roster
Yesterday, John gave a good rundown of the likely Wild Card Round roster. And it’s been a constant topic of discussion in the comments across the site for weeks. But in having to make choices, I’d hate to lose sight of the fact that many more than 26 guys got the Mariners to where they are today. So with that in mind, here’s some praise about all the guys on the bubble. (I will not be covering Sam Haggerty, who would be a mortal lock for the playoff roster if not for his injury and who, frankly, deserves a whole article in praise of his contributions.)
Lookout Landing
Looking for a Watch Party for the PostSEAson? We’ve Got You Covered.
As many Mariners fans are experiencing what it’s like to make the playoffs for the first time, nearly every Mariners fan is experiencing what it’s like to get to attend a banger of a PostSEAson Watch Party. Not that we didn’t have the technology in 2001 to host parties while we watch our team, we did, and bars still existed. But we didn’t have those Ultra HD 5,000K curved lactose-free low-sodium organic free-range screens. Nor did we have Twitter which is in and of itself its own Watch Party. A wild, wild west that Twitter is.
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
MLB・
numberfire.com
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
FOX Sports
Nationals visit the Mets for season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -271, Nationals +218; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start the season at home against the Washington Nationals. New York...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens sitting for Mariners Monday
The Seattle Mariners did not put Luis Torrens in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Torrens will start Monday's game in the dugout while Cal Raleigh starts at catcher and bats fifth for the Mariners. Torrens is batting .215 with a .543 OPS through 158 plate...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays defeat Orioles 5-1 rain-shortened game, magic number for home-field down to one
Looking at the schedule going into the second half of the season, this series between the Blue Jays and the Orioles appeared to look like it would decide the playoff fate for one of the two teams. Thankfully, the Blue Jays have already claimed their spot in the playoffs, and the Orioles are simply looking to win the season series against Toronto and keep them from hosting the AL Wild Card series.
FOX Sports
Rangers bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Yankees
New York Yankees (98-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-93, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rangers: Jon Gray (7-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Yankees -105; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Red Sox host the Rays in the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -116, Red Sox -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin the season at home against the Tampa...
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch: Oct 04, 2022
Still looking to find a Watch Party for Friday? Sign up here to be matched up with hotties/Mariners fans in your area! You sign up, we send out an email to you and the fans in your area, then y’all take it from there. Simple! Deadline to sign up is tonight at midnight. We’ve already got 165 fans signed up. You could be next!
