WA State Minimum Wage Set to Increase in 2023
The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries announced an increase in the State minimum wage for 2023. Effective January 1st the minimum wage will be $15.74 per hour, an increase of $1.25 from 2022's wage. The minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Workers that are 14 and 15 years old can be paid 85% or $13.38 per hour.
Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington state hospitals are struggling financially. According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022. The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period. The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.
Soon Washington Gas Prices Will Skyrocket, After This Happened
Just when we thought gas prices would be getting back to normal, a large world decision has made it extremely likely prices will not just rise soon but shoot sky high in Washington State! GET READY!. Today, OPEC+ stated that they would be reducing the production of oil by 2...
‘It’s just part of life’: Minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington in 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — The minimum wage in Washington is going up $1.25 this January, rising to $15.74 an hour. That might seem like a slight increase in pay, but it could cost small businesses a pretty penny to keep up with the raise. “No I’m not worried about it,” Robert Hemphill, owner of Chicken-N-Mo in downtown Spokane, said. “It’s just...
Chronicle
Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast
After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
Chronicle
Braun Criticizes Cost, Secrecy of Collective Bargaining Agreement Reached Between Gov. Inslee and Union
State Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, released a statement on Monday criticizing a collective bargaining agreement reached between Gov. Jay Inslee and the public employees union, who Braun referred to as Inslee’s “campaign donors.”. “I don’t fault public employees for wanting raises. Right now, we only know...
KEPR
Local gas prices jump more than 50 cents in a month
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gas prices are once again on the rise in Washington State and across the country. The average gas price in Washington State is currently listed at $5.31, according to AAA which is well above the national average at $3.80. Within a week, gas prices in Washington...
Tri-City Herald
Is it legal to only have one license plate or tabs on my car in WA? Here’s what law says
Do I have to have a front and back license plate on my car in Washington state?. For some Washingtonians who only receive one plate in the mail or only decide to put one plate on their car, a costly ticket could be tailing close behind. Is it legal to...
Walmart in Washington State Makes a Huge Return Policy Change That You’ll Like
Walmart Has A New Return Policy In Washington State That Started October 1st. Washington State Walmart shoppers as Walmart is changing its return policies which might be great for holiday shoppers. Walmart is generally pretty good with returns but now it looks like the superstore is making changes to its...
thurstontalk.com
Puget Sound Energy Alerts Customers To Higher Utility Bills
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customers will see higher energy bills in late 2022 and into 2023. This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices, state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety. Natural gas customers will experience higher...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for ‘ghost cattle’ fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Washington to Get $518m From Opioid Distributor Settlement
(Seattle, WA) -- Three drug distributors will pay Washington half-a-billion for its role in the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the 518-million-dollar settlement Monday. The money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. The settlement has been split between local governments and the state. King County will receive 56-million. Seattle gets 14-point-two-million, which is the largest amount of any individual municipal government.
q13fox.com
Washington's opioid payments to begin in December
Drug dealers are not the only ones being punished, it is the drug companies too. Washington state is getting $518 million dollars from three companies who played a role in the opioid epidemic.
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?
I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
More DOL Fees Set to Increase Oct. 1st
Saturday, October 1st, you'll pay a little more for your enhanced State Driver's license or ID card. The fees will increase $3 per year, meaning that for a six year license or six year renewal, it will cost an additional $18. An eight year license/renewal will cost an additional $24.
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
These Invasive Pests May Pop Up More In Washington: Here's Why
This species can infest human households and release a nasty odor.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
ifiberone.com
Cody Easterday sentenced to 11 years in prison for largest-ever criminal fraud scheme in eastern WA
YAKIMA - A local cattle farmer whose greed got the best of him finally faced the music on Tuesday when he was sentenced to 11 years in prison for scamming Tyson Foods and another company out of $244 million. 51-year-old Cody Easterday of Mesa was sentenced after charging the fraud...
NEWStalk 870
