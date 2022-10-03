ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NEWStalk 870

WA State Minimum Wage Set to Increase in 2023

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries announced an increase in the State minimum wage for 2023. Effective January 1st the minimum wage will be $15.74 per hour, an increase of $1.25 from 2022's wage. The minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Workers that are 14 and 15 years old can be paid 85% or $13.38 per hour.
NEWStalk 870

Washington State Hospitals Struggling Financially

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington state hospitals are struggling financially. According to the latest financial survey, hospitals across the state lost nearly two-billion dollars in the first half of 2022. The survey shows operating revenue increased by four-percent in the first six months of this year compared to 2021, but expenses went up by 11-percent over the same time period. The Washington State Hospital Association says the financial outlook isn't sustainable and that revenue isn't keeping up with escalating costs.
Chronicle

Gas Prices Jump in Washington With Acute Spike on the West Coast

After about a two-month dip, gas prices are climbing again in Washington state, especially west of the Cascades, where levels are once again close to the June peak. At $5.45 a gallon, gas prices in the Seattle area are up 15% from early September when prices fell to their lowest price since April, according to an analysis of federal Energy Information Administration data.
KEPR

Local gas prices jump more than 50 cents in a month

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Gas prices are once again on the rise in Washington State and across the country. The average gas price in Washington State is currently listed at $5.31, according to AAA which is well above the national average at $3.80. Within a week, gas prices in Washington...
thurstontalk.com

Puget Sound Energy Alerts Customers To Higher Utility Bills

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) customers will see higher energy bills in late 2022 and into 2023. This is due to a combination of factors, including rising natural gas prices,  state policy objectives for clean energy, and continued investments in system reliability and safety. Natural gas customers will experience higher...
NEWStalk 870

Washington to Get $518m From Opioid Distributor Settlement

(Seattle, WA) -- Three drug distributors will pay Washington half-a-billion for its role in the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the 518-million-dollar settlement Monday. The money will be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. The settlement has been split between local governments and the state. King County will receive 56-million. Seattle gets 14-point-two-million, which is the largest amount of any individual municipal government.
NEWStalk 870

Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?

I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
NEWStalk 870

More DOL Fees Set to Increase Oct. 1st

Saturday, October 1st, you'll pay a little more for your enhanced State Driver's license or ID card. The fees will increase $3 per year, meaning that for a six year license or six year renewal, it will cost an additional $18. An eight year license/renewal will cost an additional $24.
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

