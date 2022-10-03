ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

alreporter.com

Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities

Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Ace Announces Camp

Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts has announced her newest softball camp. The Team 27 member will be hosting a softball camp in Hoover, Ala. The two-day event will be held at the Hoover Met Complex on November 12-13, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. CT. "I’m so happy to be hosting a...
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 261 set for widening project

PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
105.1 The Block

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
AL.com

Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school

A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
Shelby Reporter

Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County

MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
CBS 42

Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

