Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
alreporter.com
Three incarcerated men die in one day in three ADOC facilities
Bullock Correctional Facility, left, and Donaldson Correctional Facility, right. Google Earth. Three incarcerated individuals died in correctional facilities on Monday, one of the deadlier days for the state’s incarcerated population in recent times. Mark Alan Ford, Traevor Upshaw and Joseph Agee III — all incarcerated men within the state...
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
Alabama Softball Ace Announces Camp
Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts has announced her newest softball camp. The Team 27 member will be hosting a softball camp in Hoover, Ala. The two-day event will be held at the Hoover Met Complex on November 12-13, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. CT. "I’m so happy to be hosting a...
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 261 set for widening project
PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ removed from Alabama fight song
A group in Tuscaloosa says the word "Dixie" should be removed from the University of Alabama's (UA) fight song and replaced with "a more appropriate term."
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Bham Now
Now the News: 2 iconic Homewood businesses close, Golden Rule BBQ + Kemp’s Kitchen return to Trussville + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope you had a restful weekend. Ready to hit the ground running? We’ve got you covered with buzzy happenings from around the ‘Ham, including the unfortunate closings of Nabeel’s and Huffstutler’s Hardware, new openings + more. Read on for the details. Huffstutler’s...
Alabama prison inmates, relatives allegedly scammed Home Depot employees out of gift cards
More than a half dozen people – inmates and their family members - have been indicted for their alleged roles in a prison-based phone scam targeting retailers throughout the country. The 12-count indictment was issued in the Northern District of Alabama and announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Recent Alabama baseball transfer passes away at new school
A former Alabama baseball player died Wednesday at an off-campus apartment at his new school. Davis Heller, who transferred to North Greenville University in the spring, died Oct. 5, according to a news release from the South Carolina school. He was 22 years old. The release stated his death remains...
ASWA Prep Rankings: Only 1 unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A heading into Week 8
With Fairhope’s upset loss to Foley last week, there is only one unbeaten team remaining in Class 7A in 2022. The Auburn Tigers improved to 7-0 last week with a 51-29 win over rival Opelika. They remain at No. 1 in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A...
Former Tuscaloosa High School Students Giving Back To Alma Mater
It's homecoming season in West Alabama and Paul W Bryant High School's campus has been electric all week for their homecoming. Two of our interns here at Townsquare Media are proud alumni of Paul W Bryant High School. Dayton Frierson, stage name (D5), and JoshuaEric Taylor, stage name (KA$H) went...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
Shelby Reporter
Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County
MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County authorities make arrest in triple-fatal crash one year ago in Cottondale
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An update on a crash that killed three people a year ago in Cottondale: Tuscaloosa County court records show a man was charged with several counts connected to the head-on collision. Tuscaloosa County court records show authorities arrested Braxton Connell on Monday afternoon and he...
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
Week 8 Prep Picks: Who wins the biggest high school football games in the state?
The picks seemingly are getting tougher by the week. Week 8 brings some crucial high school football matchups across the state including Bob Jones at Sparkman, Fairhope at Daphne and McAdory at Hueytown. Here is how the AL.com experts picked 20 of the toughest games of the week:. Austin (5-2)...
