YoungBoy Never Broke Again Flips C-Murder’s ‘Like a Jungle’ Track, Murder Responds
YoungBoy Never Broke Again paid homage to fellow Louisiana rapper C-Murder on his new track "Like a Jungle," which has drawn a heartfelt response from the former No Limit rapper. On Sunday (Sept. 18), NBA YoungBoy released his latest video for the song "Like a Jungle (Out Numbered)," which is...
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’
Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
2022 Was Good to Moneybagg Yo
Rapper Doechii fueled her meteoric rise with TikTok hits and a self-funded EP, so it's no surprise she's landed a Best Hip Hop Breakthrough Artist nomination and a spot on Obama's playlist. Get to know Lyricist of the Year nominee Benny the Butcher ahead of the BET Hip Hop Awards...
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
From Gangsta’s Paradise to reality TV, Coolio was a stone-faced rapper who softened hearts
Coolio’s hairstyle was one of a kind: trademark twists sat atop his head like Medusa’s snakes. It was a look that defined 1990s hip-hop as much as Tupac’s nose piercing and Flavor Flav’s clock chain, even if no one ever imitated it (perhaps only Coolio had the dexterity to thread those thin braids through the holes of his baseball cap).
Rap powerhouse Freddie Gibbs: ‘I was always the weird kid – a lot of people don’t like that’
Freddie Gibbs tried therapy, but only lasted three sessions. The 40-year-old rapper would have had plenty to discuss: the toll of selling drugs to finance his early mixtapes. Dropping out of university. Swerving gang conflict. Losing his first record deal in 2006, then another in 2012. And – of which more later – being acquitted of sexual assault charges in 2016. But the real reason he couldn’t hack it?
Emmy Rossum defends Hilary Swank’s pregnancy at age 48: ‘Go f–k yourself’
Emmy Rossum clapped back at a hater who doubted pregnant Hilary Swank will “live to see” her children’s weddings. When the 48-year-old debuted her baby bump via Instagram on Wednesday, the troll took to the comments section to ask, “AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD?” The social media user continued, “Gonna be in your 70’s [sic] when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe.” Swank’s “You’re Not You” co-star Rossum, 36, replied with the letters “Gfy,” which stand for “go f–k yourself.” The Oscar winner cradled her budding belly in a floral dress in the post, which came shortly after she...
Boosie Badazz Is Dripping Hard On “Water Water”
Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys. It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music...
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
YG Releases ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ Video Feat. Mozzy & D3szn — Watch
When YG put out his new album I GOT ISSUES on Friday, one of the tracks that got the most attention was ‘How To Rob A Rapper’ featuring Mozzy and D3szn. Part of that was because fans were liking it, but many were vocal about it being tasteless, being so soon after PnB Rock’s murder.
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Joey Bada$$ Performs 'Head High' To Honor Late Rapper Young Dolph
Late rapper Young Dolph was honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 with an emotional tribute video of his life, followed by a performance by Joey Bada$$ to pay homage to his legacy. With white roses filling a portion of the stage, the Brooklyn artist rapped to his track...
Jeezy and DJ Drama To Reunite for Gangsta Grillz Mixtape 'SnoFall'
Jeezy and DJ Drama are set to reunite for a new entry in the famed Gangsta Grillz mixtape series. Entitled SnoFall, the project is set to drop on October 21 and was originally announced during the BET Hip-Hop Awards via a commercial. The mixtape will drop just a little over a month after the paired released “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya” and will mark a new chapter in Jeezy and DJ Drama’s long-running and revered collaborative partnership; in the mid 2000s, the two teamed up to deliver the now-iconic Trap or Die project, which many consider as the mixtape that helped push the Gangsta Grillz series into the mainstream.
Behind the Band Name: The Pretty Reckless
At first, they were The Reckless. That was what the Taylor Momsen-led rockers called themselves when they played their first gig at The Annex in Brooklyn, New York on May 5, 2009. Reckless represented the band’s style and sound, but unfortunately, as the lineup was undergoing several changes, Momsen was...
13 Rappers Who Have Had Unusual Pets Over the Years
Hip-hop has a special affinity for dogs. Snoop Dogg morphs into a Doberman Pinscher in his 1993 music video for "Who Am I (What's My Name)." DMX—who has the name of his deceased pooch Boomer tattooed across his back—growls and barks like a dog on tracks every chance he gets. And Bow Wow remained on-brand with the titles of his first three albums, letting the doggone puppy puns fly (Beware of Dog, Doggy Bag, Unleashed). Rap has even co-opted best friend into a term of brotherly endearment (see: dawgs).
Rihanna on Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I’m Nervous But I’m Excited’
Rihanna is “nervous” but “excited” about headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. On Tuesday, a TMZ paparazzo caught up with Rihanna outside a grocery store in the Los Angeles area, ultimately spurring some brief but coverage-worthy remarks about the wildly anticipated performance. But first, the clip in question (seen below) gave us a candid observation from Rihanna, who highlighted the footage-gathering methods of this particular paparazzo.
[WATCH] Quavo and Takeoff Speak on New Music as a Duo, Stay True to Family Loyalty
This Friday, Quavo and Takeoff will release their debut album as a duo. With Offset noticeably missing, the two addressed the elephant in the room while visiting DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast. When asked about the forthcoming project, Quavo spoke to the moment saying, “I just feel like we...
