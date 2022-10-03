ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues

Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Hines Ward calls Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett a 'gunslinger' with 'moxie'

Former Steelers great Hines Ward sees similarites between Ben Roethlisberger and rookie QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh's starter in Week 5 against Buffalo. "I thought he had an amazing year last year at the University of Pitt. Just watching him throughout his whole career, he's a gunslinger. He has a moxie to him," Ward told Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday's meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires

View the original article to see embedded media. Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after an extremely impressive college career for the Rider Broncos. During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest. He most recently...
NBA
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
