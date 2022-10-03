Read full article on original website
NBC's Mike Tirico 'lucky' to have called end of Cincinnati Bengals' playoff win drought
Mike Tirico, in his first season as lead voice of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" alongside former Cincinnati Bengals great Cris Collinsworth, has been the primetime host of the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing and hosted numerous golf and racing championships in addition to Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams - all since July of last year. ...
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News
During his weekly appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL. Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury. "I've had some where I don't remember...
atozsports.com
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
atozsports.com
Bengals latest roster moves could bolster improving unit
During the current two-game win streak of the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense has been rather impressive. They have forced six turnovers, only allowed one touchdown in five red zone possessions, and allowed just 13.5 points per game. As they look to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Bengals are...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Week 5 TV schedule
October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s...
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (10/7): Chris Simms goes off on Bengals’ play-calling
Chris Simms is frustrated and annoyed after watching the Cincinnati Bengals on tape and thinks Cincinnati is doing a "disservice" to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with its offensive scheme. A bevy of notes leading into Sunday night's (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) Bengals-Ravens AFC North showdown in Baltimore. Sit down...
Tee Higgins will be ready for Ravens: Bengals injury updates
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals injury report is in good shape as they prepare to head to Baltimore this weekend for a pivotal AFC North first-place showdown against the Ravens. While wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) was limited at practice for a second straight day, the Bengals are optimistic...
