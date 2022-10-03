ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

NBC's Mike Tirico 'lucky' to have called end of Cincinnati Bengals' playoff win drought

Mike Tirico, in his first season as lead voice of NBC's "Sunday Night Football" alongside former Cincinnati Bengals great Cris Collinsworth, has been the primetime host of the Olympics in Tokyo and Beijing and hosted numerous golf and racing championships in addition to Super Bowl 56 between the Bengals and Los Angeles Rams - all since July of last year. ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Concerning Joe Burrow News

During his weekly appearance on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow discussed head injuries in the NFL. Burrow made some eye-opening comments about concussions. At one point, he revealed that he even forgot portions of a game due to injury. "I've had some where I don't remember...
atozsports.com

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
atozsports.com

Bengals latest roster moves could bolster improving unit

During the current two-game win streak of the Cincinnati Bengals, their defense has been rather impressive. They have forced six turnovers, only allowed one touchdown in five red zone possessions, and allowed just 13.5 points per game. As they look to keep pace atop the AFC North, the Bengals are...
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 5 TV schedule

October is here, and with it comes the return of good old-fashioned fall football. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season begins Thursday with a primetime clash of AFC playoff hopefuls in the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. On Sunday, you’ll have to be up early to catch this week’s...
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (10/7): Chris Simms goes off on Bengals’ play-calling

Chris Simms is frustrated and annoyed after watching the Cincinnati Bengals on tape and thinks Cincinnati is doing a "disservice" to Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase with its offensive scheme. A bevy of notes leading into Sunday night's (8:20 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5) Bengals-Ravens AFC North showdown in Baltimore. Sit down...
