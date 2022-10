First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park. The playoff field is set and the Cardinals can now prepare for the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the MLB playoffs beginning Friday at Busch Stadium. But first, they must play in regular season game 162, as all teams must today, despite it not impacting the standings.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO