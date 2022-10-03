Read full article on original website
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect
It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
Minnesota Officer Escorts Girl to First Day of Kindergarten 5 Years After Saving Her Life
A little girl from Wayzata, Minnesota and a Minnesota state trooper share a special bond. No, the trooper isn't one of her parents, but he was special enough that he escorted this 5-year-old to her first day of kindergarten. That's because about 5 years earlier this state trooper helped save her life.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
Minnesota State Patrol Sets Target For Recruiting Women Troopers
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol wants more women state troopers. The agency has announced a pledge to increase the number of female state troopers and support staff to 30% of its staffing in those positions by 2030. The State Patrol says women currently account for about 10% of its sworn officers.
A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
Life Threatening Allergy Risk Reason For Latest Recall in Minnesota
A product sold at Aldi stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States has been recalled due to incorrect labeling on the product and could be dangerous for someone with a food allergy. Salad Dressing Recall at Aldi Stores Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the United...
Minnesota Set to Distribute Frontline Worker Bonuses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Bonuses for Minnesota’s frontline workers are expected to be distributed this week. A news release from the state’s Department of Labor and Industry says 1,025,655 Minnesotans qualify for a piece of the $500 million allocated for bonus checks. Each of those workers are set to receive a payment of $487.45.
Amber Alert For Missing Wisconsin Teenager
Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide Missing Person Alert for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King was last seen at her family's home in the town of Holcomb Friday night. It was discovered that she was missing Saturday morning.
Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High
The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
Minnesotans Have Already Requested 286,000 Absentee Ballots
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - With just over a month left before the November 8 general election, the Minnesota Secretary of State is reporting that more than 286,000 absentee ballots have been sent out to eligible voters statewide. More than 11,300 of those ballots have already been returned to...
Minnesota Bar Owner Sent to Federal Prison For Arson
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The owner of what had been a well-known bar in central Minnesota has been sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for setting the business on fire. 43-year-old Andrew Welsh previously entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge for setting the fire...
Cheese Recall at Minnesota Stores Prompted by Possible Health Risk
Don't forget to check the cheese in your fridge when you get home today! There's a big recall of cheese from popular grocery stores in Minnesota and around the country. Many different brands and stores have been affected by this recall made by a cheese producer called Old Europe Cheese, Inc. The types of cheese being recalled are brie and camembert cheeses.
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Federal Prison in Illegal Gun Buying Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for his role in purchasing firearms illegally. Prosecutors said between May 2021 and October 2021, 28-year-old Gabriel Young-Duncan of St. Paul, illegally purchased multiple firearms with a co-conspirator, including one that was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting on October 10th, 2021.
Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win
It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
Hear George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ From Upcoming Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album [Listen]
The King of Country has put his own spin on a classic track penned by influential singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver. Released today (Sept. 30), George Strait's version of "Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me" is the latest preview of the upcoming all-star album Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver.
