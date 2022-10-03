ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KFIL Radio

Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?

DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
KFIL Radio

13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota

All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
KFIL Radio

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
KFIL Radio

Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect

It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
KFIL Radio

Application Fees to be Waived at Rochester Area Colleges

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective students will soon be able to apply for free at several colleges and universities in the Rochester area and across Minnesota. Application fees at Rochester Community and Technical College, Riverland Community College, Winona State University and 30 other higher learning institutions across Minnesota will be waived throughout the month of October. The free applications are part of “Minnesota State Month.”
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Pair of Armed Robberies

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced a St. Paul man to 17 years in prison for his role in a pair of armed robberies Monday. A statement from US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 23-year-old Devin Glover of St. Paul and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Marshawn Davison, held up a restaurant in Bloomington and a liquor store in St. Paul at gun point in June 2020. Glover shot and nearly killed the restaurant's owner before taking cash from the register.
KFIL Radio

A Funeral Was Held Today For Minnesota Airman Killed in WW2

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A memorial service was held today for a World War II soldier for Minnesota who was killed in action in 1943. According to the US Department of Defense Donald Duchene of St. Paul was 19 years old and was serving on the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber when it was hit by antiaircraft fire and crashed in eastern Europe on August 1, 1943. Duchene was a member of the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98 Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force, and was participating in Operation TIDAL WAVE, which was a major bombing mission targeting oilfields and refineries in Romania.
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Set to Distribute Frontline Worker Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Bonuses for Minnesota’s frontline workers are expected to be distributed this week. A news release from the state’s Department of Labor and Industry says 1,025,655 Minnesotans qualify for a piece of the $500 million allocated for bonus checks. Each of those workers are set to receive a payment of $487.45.
KFIL Radio

Amber Alert For Missing Wisconsin Teenager

Holcomb, WI (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide Missing Person Alert for a western Wisconsin teenager. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin says 15-year-old Kryssi King was last seen at her family's home in the town of Holcomb Friday night. It was discovered that she was missing Saturday morning.
KFIL Radio

Suicide Rates in Construction Industry Shockingly High

The rate of suicide among construction workers is so high, construction companies have taken notice and they're doing something about it. Locally, scroll down to see how one company has made changes to save lives. National Mental Illness Awareness Week, created by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), is...
KFIL Radio

Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
KFIL Radio

Cheese Recall at Minnesota Stores Prompted by Possible Health Risk

Don't forget to check the cheese in your fridge when you get home today! There's a big recall of cheese from popular grocery stores in Minnesota and around the country. Many different brands and stores have been affected by this recall made by a cheese producer called Old Europe Cheese, Inc. The types of cheese being recalled are brie and camembert cheeses.
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Federal Prison in Illegal Gun Buying Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over three years in federal prison for his role in purchasing firearms illegally. Prosecutors said between May 2021 and October 2021, 28-year-old Gabriel Young-Duncan of St. Paul, illegally purchased multiple firearms with a co-conspirator, including one that was used in the Seventh Street Truck Park Bar shooting on October 10th, 2021.
KFIL Radio

Kelly Clarkson Had to ‘Fight Like Hell’ for Her Brand After ‘American Idol’ Win

It's 20 years ago — the early 2000s. The biggest pop stars on the planet are Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson, and a young girl from Texas has just been crowned the first ever American Idol. It was a moment that changed Kelly Clarkson's life forever, and two decades later, she's reminiscing on what it was like to launch a career as a female pop star during an era when "sexy" was hotter than ever.
KFIL Radio

