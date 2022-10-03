Read full article on original website
Holloway High School, ‘They won’t be invisible here’
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) Holloway High School has been around for nearly a hundred years, though it certainly has gone through many changes during that time. Most notably, the original building that connected both structures at Holloway was demolished after the Supreme Court ruled segregation unconstitutional. But a school is more than a building.
Fourth graders zoned to Moore Middle will remain in elementary schools next year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Your fourth-grade student at some Metro Nashville Public Schools may not be moving to middle school next year. Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that the fifth-grade students zoned to attend J.T. Moore Middle School will now go to one of four elementary schools. Parents told WSMV4 they’re grateful for the change.
Middle Point Landfill Responds to Litigation from City - Filing Two Motions to Dismiss Lawsuit
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN - Shortly after the City of Murfreesboro moved forward with a federal lawsuit against the operators of the Middle Point Landfill, the operators of the landfill released a written response to the community addressing some of the concerns of the city. The statements provided by Republic Services show that Middle Point filed two motions to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it frivolous – as seen below. CLICK HERE to read the letter from Counsel for Middle Point Landfill to Rutherford County.
Faith & Blue vigil to be held Monday evening
Residents are encouraged to make schools and communities safer during a vigil with sheriff’s deputies and LifePoint Church members on Monday. The event will be at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10 at the church on 506 Legacy Drive in Smyrna. Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Keith Lowery, LifePoint Associate Minister Ken...
Rutherford County SCAN Program at Sheriff’s Office Presented Award
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network volunteers a Sage Award this past Monday from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings
Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) seeks to hire 30 individuals to assist with filling positions for the County’s new Public Health/Safety buildings to be opened over the next year. The department has options for uncertified recruits as well as certified firefighters looking to make a lateral move.
Expungement clinic in Wilson County helps people get a fresh start
Lawyers, judges, and employees with the Circuit Court Clerk's office came together in Wilson County to help people with the process of getting their record cleared.
MTSU’s College of Education Inaugural teacher appreciation party
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — When the MTSU College of Education committee that partners with local school districts brainstormed with Rutherford County and Murfreesboro City Schools on ways to give back and support the teachers who help mentor the college’s future educators, they decided on a very public, party-styled thank you.
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
Grieving mother says Metro Schools isn't doing enough for security
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — We are not even to fall break yet and Metro Nashville Schools has suffered death threats, lockdowns and guns in schools. So far, Metro has spent $0 of its $476 million in federal funds to improve security. Two local anti-violence groups say we can’t delay this any longer. We need to act.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
Reward increased to $5K in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County officials have increased the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Mya Fuller's death.
Senior Judge who Served as a Rutherford Co. Circuit Court Judge for 24-Years is One of 5 on the New Rutherford County Board of Juvenile Detention Center Commission
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a criminal court judge? If you think you have the stomach for such a task, there are a few things one should think about before taking that first step of going to law school. Senior Judge J.S. ‘Steve’ Daniel...
Our guest included Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue, highlighting a FREE Event this Saturday and later, we talked to the Boys and Girls Club
WGNS' Scott Walker talked to Shan Womack of Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue during the first half of the program. Womack highlighted a FREE Fire and Safety Open House, which will take place this Saturday at the Miller Coliseum on Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro between 10AM and 2PM. During the second...
TBI releases surveillance video from Sumner County courthouse fire
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released portions of surveillance video from a nearby business that showed two people in the immediate area before and right after the start of the fire. In August, the Gallatin Police Department, along with Sumner EMS, Hendersonville Fire, Number One Volunteer...
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
2022 Rutherford County Walk To End Alzheimer's
Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) 8:30AM Registration / 9:00AM Opening Ceremony / 9:45AM Walk: 2022 Rutherford County WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S at Gateway Island (1875 W. College St.). For more information, contact Kristina West at the Alzheimer's Association (phone 615-622-4177 or email kbwest@alz.org).
New details on Eliza Fletcher murder suspect revealed during subcommittee meeting
New information about Cleotha Abston Henderson, the Truth in Sentencing law, and how often he went in front of the TDOC Disciplinary, or ‘D’ board, for different infractions while imprisoned was revealed during the joint Ad-Hoc Committee to Review the Adequacy of the Supervision, Investigation, and Release of Criminal Defendants.
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Community mourns the loss of retired Circuit Court 'Judge T' Jim Travis Hamilton
Retired Maury County Circuit Court Judge Jim Travis Hamilton has passed away at the age of 81. Hamilton, known to many as “Judge Jim T,” died Sunday, Sept 18 in Columbia.
