Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spirit AeroSystems hosting job fair Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Spirit AeroSystems is hosting a job fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Spirit HR Service Center Gymnasium, 3420 S. Oliver. The job fair is for experienced manufacturing workers. Qualified applicants with two years of experience will have the chance to interview and have on-the-spot […]
kmuw.org
More than 600 nurses in Wichita could form a union
Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital have filed for a union election. Nurses at St. Francis hospital in Wichita have filed for a union election. If successful in their union drive, about 625 nurses will form a new bargaining unit with the National Nurses United (NNU). The NNU...
kfdi.com
JJ Hayes Welcomes Stephanie McCurdy to the Show To Talk All Things Holiday Galleria
Holiday Galleria: A Day of Shopping, A Year of Giving is Junior League of Wichita’s annual upscale shopping event featuring more than 120 regional and national merchants. The objective of Holiday Galleria is to raise funds to fulfill Junior League of Wichita’s goal of building a better community. JJ talked with Stephanie McCurdy about the big event.
KWCH.com
Lord’s Diner reopens for indoor seating after 2-year closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A ministry dedicated to serving meals to people in need in the Wichita community announced a successful reopening after an approximate two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lord’s Diner has continued its operation to feed members of its community, but Monday night, it reopened for indoor seating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recycled box manufacturer creates 300 new Kansas jobs
Pratt Industries on Monday opened its new corrugated box plant in Park City.
Atrium owner fails to persuade mayor with latest offer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho asked for an update on the Atrium Hotel situation at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. "Izzy Rivera, building inspector and myself have been in contact with Joshua Joseph with regard to the Atrium," said Interim City Manager Gary Meagher. "Right now, he did offer the building to the city. There's been some prior discussions, I know. In this particular offer, he was offering to sell the building to the city for $2 million and then he would demolish it, if that's what we wanted, or whatever it might be."
Textron Aviation holds job fair Tuesday
Textron Aviation is hosting a hiring fair today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9710 E. Central Avenue, Wichita.
kfdi.com
Second public meeting scheduled for Wichita groundwater contamination plan
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has scheduled a second public meeting to inform north Wichita residents of a plan to deal with groundwater contamination along a Union Pacific rail corridor. A briefing was held Wednesday with City Council member Brandon Johnson, Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse, State Senator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proposed solutions for overcrowding at SE High School
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Board of Education was given a presentation on ways to fix overcrowding at Wichita Southeast High School at their Monday meeting. The presentation revealed that the school is more than 100 students over capacity this semester. Possible solutions include allowing special transfers to Northeast Magnet High School and allowing […]
Recycling Today
Pratt opens $200M box plant in Park City, Kansas
Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging producer based in Conyers, Georgia, has announced the opening of a $200 million state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing corrugated box plant in Park City, Kansas, which officially opened Monday. The company says it will continue recycling operations at the existing Wichita facility about 10 miles...
New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
Sedgwick County OK’s Wichita’s annexation plan, discusses Juneteenth
The property owner made the island annexation request to the city of Wichita on the 101-acre plot, located a 1/2 mile west of Wichita’s current boundary, at 21st Street North and 151st Street West.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas Sonic franchise operator violates child labor laws, fined nearly $42K
A Sonic franchise operator in the Wichita-area has been fined nearly $42,000 for violating child labor provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Kansas Humane Society participating in $25 adoption event ‘Empty the Shelters’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and Wichita Animal Shelter (WAS) are both at capacity. According to the KHS, it has over 132 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 287 pets in its care. “Adopters are urgently needed to save lives.” Kansas Humane Society In partnership with the Bissell Pet […]
Breaking ground on the 2023 Wichita St. Jude Dream Home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — St. Jude broke ground on its 8th Wichita Dream Home on Monday. The 2023 home will be built in the Trails at Freestone in northeast Wichita at E 21st St N & N 143rd St E. The home will be just over 3,200 square feet and worth $600,000. It will feature […]
Wichita St. Patrick's Parade planners announce end of event
Fourteen years ago the Wichita St. Patrick’s Parade returned as an annual event in the Historic Delano District.
‘They don’t expect it’: Kansan builds an antique park in his backyard
An Augusta man's dream of collecting and sharing historical pieces with the world has become a reality.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Riverside Park Zoo called the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit is FREE
It’s officially named the “Kansas Wildlife Exhibit” but fondly known by Wichitans as the Riverside Park Zoo. Did you know they do feeding at noon everyday? Yes, you can go see FREE animal feeding everyday. We love consistent FREE activities in Wichita. This zoo has the wonderful Central Riverside Park near it and the park spans over 50 acres. Pack a lunch and make an afternoon of it.
KWCH.com
Wichita husband booked into Mexican prison for ‘simple mistake’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Wichita couple, Josie and Pat Bollig, left this weekend for a vacation to Cancun, Mexico. They flew out of Kansas City, had a stop in Dallas and then finally arrived in Cancun at 5 p.m. When the couple got to baggage claim, they were pulled aside by...
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 1